10 must-haves from Mouni Roy's wardrobe

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Bramhastra actress kept her look fresh and laid-back by wearing a black full-sleeved long dress and a pair of sunglasses.

Brunch look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

For her Diwali celebrations, Mouni rocked a colorful and festive look in a fuschia pink lehenga and accessorized it with diamond jewelry.

Diwali look 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Keeping the cold winds away, she wore a grey knit dress with black stockings, sneakers, and a black trench coat to keep things stylish.

Trench coat

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looked beautiful in a light olive-green fur coat with a blue tank top and black flared pants.

Olive-you 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She donned a sultry black corset dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves, and the thigh-high slit only added to her allure.

Corset look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

For her Karwa Chauth celebration, Mouni sported a gold sheer saree with a sleek bun and gold earrings to complete the look.

Karwa Chauth look

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She sizzled in a strapless glitter mini dress with a feather design neckline by Nadine Merabi.

Feather glitter

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni looked etheral in an off-white saree, and she paired it with a simple white blouse and a diamond studded necklace.

Divine white

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The actress exuded glamour and elegance in a pink hues printed lehenga by Picchika and accessorized it with a gold necklace.

Pretty in pink

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looked incredibly stunning in a solid green saree by Mala and Kinnary. She styled the look with a pair of green statement earrings.

Simplicity

