10 must-haves from Mouni Roy's wardrobe
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Bramhastra actress kept her look fresh and laid-back by wearing a black full-sleeved long dress and a pair of sunglasses.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, Mouni rocked a colorful and festive look in a fuschia pink lehenga and accessorized it with diamond jewelry.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Keeping the cold winds away, she wore a grey knit dress with black stockings, sneakers, and a black trench coat to keep things stylish.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looked beautiful in a light olive-green fur coat with a blue tank top and black flared pants.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She donned a sultry black corset dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves, and the thigh-high slit only added to her allure.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
For her Karwa Chauth celebration, Mouni sported a gold sheer saree with a sleek bun and gold earrings to complete the look.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She sizzled in a strapless glitter mini dress with a feather design neckline by Nadine Merabi.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni looked etheral in an off-white saree, and she paired it with a simple white blouse and a diamond studded necklace.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The actress exuded glamour and elegance in a pink hues printed lehenga by Picchika and accessorized it with a gold necklace.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
She looked incredibly stunning in a solid green saree by Mala and Kinnary. She styled the look with a pair of green statement earrings.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.