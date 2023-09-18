pinkvilla
10 Must-Try 90s Fashion of Bollywood
Image: Pexels
Denim Shirt was common in the 90s with many Bollywood beauties giving it a modern and playful spin in recent times
Denim shirt
Image: Pexels
Playsuits are a cute and funky style of the 90s which are totally relevant even today
Playsuits
Image: Pexels
These comfy and flattering tops and dresses were a well-known choice of the Bollywood actresses from the 90s
Cold shoulder
Image: Pexels
Dungarees
Despite being a common outfit of this generation, it was quite relevant in the 90s as well
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This lightweight comfy sari gives a blend elegance and subtlety and were an ideal choice of leading ladies of the 90s
Chiffon Sarees
Image: Pexels
Previously known as off-shoulder, this neckline was a trendy style of the '90s
Bardot neckline
Image: Pexels
These jackets are a typical go-to layer style of the present times. However, its relevance was quite evident in the 90s as well
Long line jacket
Image: Pexels
These loose fit high waist jeans were pulled off by many 90s beauties
Mom Shorts
Image: Pexels
This bold and beautiful style was immensely Popular in the '90s
Mesh Tops
Image: Pexels
This famous 90s outfit has maintained its popularity even today by lending it a sporty and classy spin
Pinafore
