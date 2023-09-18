Heading 3

10 Must-Try 90s Fashion of Bollywood

Image: Pexels

Denim Shirt was common in the 90s with many Bollywood beauties giving it a modern and playful spin in recent times

Denim shirt

Image: Pexels

Playsuits are a cute and funky style of the 90s which are totally relevant even today

Playsuits

Image: Pexels

These comfy and flattering tops and dresses were a well-known choice of the Bollywood actresses from the 90s

Cold shoulder 

Image: Pexels

Dungarees

Despite being a common outfit of this generation, it was quite relevant in the 90s as well 

Image:  Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This lightweight comfy sari gives a blend elegance and subtlety and were an ideal choice of leading ladies of the 90s 

Chiffon Sarees

Image: Pexels

Previously known as off-shoulder, this neckline was a trendy style of the '90s

Bardot neckline

Image: Pexels

These jackets are a typical go-to layer style of the present times. However, its relevance was quite evident in the 90s as well

Long line jacket 

Image: Pexels

These loose fit high waist jeans were pulled off by many 90s beauties

Mom Shorts 

Image: Pexels

This bold and beautiful style was immensely Popular in the '90s

Mesh Tops

Image: Pexels

This famous 90s outfit has maintained its popularity even today by lending it a sporty and classy spin 

Pinafore

