Neenaz Akhtar

April 11, 2022

10 Natural remedies for glowing skin

Turmeric

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

A quick and easy remedy for glowing and supple skin is a mixture of turmeric and gram flour with milk or water

Warm virgin coconut oil works best for dry and dull skin as it locks moisture and also nourishes the skin with essential fatty acids

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram

Coconut Oil

A mixture of cucumber and yogurt works as a cooling remedy for the skin, and it also replenishes and rejuvenates dull skin

Cucumber

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

A mixture of aloe vera gel, honey, and a pinch of turmeric can help in nourishing and healing the skin to give it a natural glow

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Aloe Vera

Lemon

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Easy to make, a quick mixture of lemon and sugar works to remove tan, making your skin appear brighter and radiant

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Green tea when mixed with brown sugar, one tbsp of cream, and water can help protect your skin from UV rays and reduce inflammation

Green Tea

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

A mixture of ripe bananas and milk works to nourish, hydrate, and improve the overall health of the skin

Bananas

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram 

Orange peel powder mixed with a few tbsps of rose water can inhibit the formation of melanin and in turn, make your skin brighter and glowing

Orange Peel

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Honey acts as a great moisturiser and helps to keep the skin well-hydrated. It also reduces blemishes and helps in fading of pigmentation and scars

Honey

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Papaya pulp acts as a gentle exfoliator and helps in removing inactive protein cells and dead skin cells, revealing a natural glow

Papaya

