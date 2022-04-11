Beauty/Lifestyle
Neenaz Akhtar
April 11, 2022
10 Natural remedies for glowing skin
Turmeric
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
A quick and easy remedy for glowing and supple skin is a mixture of turmeric and gram flour with milk or water
Warm virgin coconut oil works best for dry and dull skin as it locks moisture and also nourishes the skin with essential fatty acids
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
Coconut Oil
A mixture of cucumber and yogurt works as a cooling remedy for the skin, and it also replenishes and rejuvenates dull skin
Cucumber
Image: Athiya Shetty instagram
A mixture of aloe vera gel, honey, and a pinch of turmeric can help in nourishing and healing the skin to give it a natural glow
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Aloe Vera
Lemon
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Easy to make, a quick mixture of lemon and sugar works to remove tan, making your skin appear brighter and radiant
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Green tea when mixed with brown sugar, one tbsp of cream, and water can help protect your skin from UV rays and reduce inflammation
Green Tea
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
A mixture of ripe bananas and milk works to nourish, hydrate, and improve the overall health of the skin
Bananas
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Orange peel powder mixed with a few tbsps of rose water can inhibit the formation of melanin and in turn, make your skin brighter and glowing
Orange Peel
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Honey acts as a great moisturiser and helps to keep the skin well-hydrated. It also reduces blemishes and helps in fading of pigmentation and scars
Honey
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Papaya pulp acts as a gentle exfoliator and helps in removing inactive protein cells and dead skin cells, revealing a natural glow
Papaya
