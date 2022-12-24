Heading 3

10 Neon outfits divas swear by 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Mili actress served some ultra-glam mermaid vibes in this one-of-a-kind neon ensemble by Amit Aggarwal

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara is a sight to behold in this short neon dress with power shoulders and a sexy cut-out back

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress upped the ante in a neon cut-out bodycon dress by David Koma London

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress took things a notch higher by opting for a coordinated cropped neon blazer and matching formal pants

Ananya Panday

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

Sona served millennial desi goals in a peppy neon saree embellished with crystals all over

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Getty Images 

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, DP dazzled in a statement-making Giambattista Valli neon green dress with oodles of tulle

Deepika Padukone

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malla channels her inner diva in a peppy neon pantsuit by Mandira Wirq

Malaika Arora

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva looked stunning in a neon green strapless gown by Prabal Gurung which featured a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train

Alia Bhatt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Bebo kept things sassy and trendy in a neon midi skirt and a one-shoulder blue bodysuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pari sported a simpler silhouette in the bold shade by opting for a round-neck neon top with her bodycon skirt

Parineeti Chopra 

