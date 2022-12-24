10 Neon outfits divas swear by
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Mili actress served some ultra-glam mermaid vibes in this one-of-a-kind neon ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara is a sight to behold in this short neon dress with power shoulders and a sexy cut-out back
Kiara Advani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress upped the ante in a neon cut-out bodycon dress by David Koma London
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress took things a notch higher by opting for a coordinated cropped neon blazer and matching formal pants
Ananya Panday
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sona served millennial desi goals in a peppy neon saree embellished with crystals all over
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Getty Images
At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, DP dazzled in a statement-making Giambattista Valli neon green dress with oodles of tulle
Deepika Padukone
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla channels her inner diva in a peppy neon pantsuit by Mandira Wirq
Malaika Arora
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva looked stunning in a neon green strapless gown by Prabal Gurung which featured a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train
Alia Bhatt
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bebo kept things sassy and trendy in a neon midi skirt and a one-shoulder blue bodysuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pari sported a simpler silhouette in the bold shade by opting for a round-neck neon top with her bodycon skirt
Parineeti Chopra
