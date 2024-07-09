Heading 3
10 Nora Fatehi's fit check
Image: norafatehi
Nora Fatehi slays her casual look in an over-sized jacket, white shorts, and classy black sunglasses
Rocks Casual look
The Madgaon Express actress enjoys her monsoon weather in a midi yellow one-piece with thin straps
Monsoon Magic in Yellow
Image: norafatehi
Keep it classy like Nora Fatehi in her cream jacket and shorts, paired perfectly with beige tees
Classy in beige
Image: norafatehi
Nora Fatehi enjoys her New York trip in a long sea-green jacket, turtle neck top, and high-waist blue jeans
Stylish in Sea-Green
Image: norafatehi
Nora Fatehi’s sassy bossy look in black formals is something we can’t stop crushing over
Boss Babe in Black
Image: norafatehi
Glammed Up in Grey
Slay in Grey like Nora Fatehi who stepped out all glam up in her grey pants, jacket, and turtle neck top
Image: norafatehi
Fire in Pink Cargo
Our favorite Saki Saki dancer looks fire in her bodycon top, pink cargo pants, and open-hair
Image: norafatehi
Nora Fatehi enjoys her film Madgaon Express in simple shaded grey jeans and top
Simple and Stylish in grey
Image: norafatehi
Nora Fatehi turns heads in her beautiful blue crop blazer and formal shorts
Turning Heads in Blue
Image: norafatehi
The Street dancer actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in her all-black look and elegant neckpiece
Gorgeous in All-Black
Image: norafatehi
