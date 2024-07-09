Heading 3

10 Nora Fatehi's fit check

Image: norafatehi

Nora Fatehi slays her casual look in an over-sized jacket, white shorts, and classy black sunglasses

Rocks Casual look

The Madgaon Express actress enjoys her monsoon weather in a midi yellow one-piece with thin straps

Monsoon Magic in Yellow

Image: norafatehi

Keep it classy like Nora Fatehi in her cream jacket and shorts, paired perfectly with beige tees

Classy in beige

Image: norafatehi

Nora Fatehi enjoys her New York trip in a long sea-green jacket, turtle neck top, and high-waist blue jeans

Stylish in Sea-Green

Image: norafatehi

Nora Fatehi’s sassy bossy look in black formals is something we can’t stop crushing over 

Boss Babe in Black

Image: norafatehi

Glammed Up in Grey

Slay in Grey like Nora Fatehi who stepped out all glam up in her grey pants, jacket, and turtle neck top

Image: norafatehi

Fire in Pink Cargo

Our favorite Saki Saki dancer looks fire in her bodycon top, pink cargo pants, and open-hair

Image: norafatehi

Nora Fatehi enjoys her film Madgaon Express in simple shaded grey jeans and top

Simple and Stylish in grey

Image: norafatehi

Nora Fatehi turns heads in her beautiful blue crop blazer and formal shorts

Turning Heads in Blue

Image: norafatehi

The Street dancer actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in her all-black look and elegant neckpiece

Gorgeous in All-Black

Image: norafatehi

