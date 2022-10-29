Heading 3

10 outfits of Mira Rajput we love

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The Diva was shining in a bling-laden ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra with minimal jewelry to complete the look.

Bling vibe 

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

For her Diwali celebrations, she kept her look minimal and chic in a bright yellow saree with some statement jewelry.

Diwali look

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

In a pastel pink ensemble of an embroidered top and flared pants by Payal Singhal, she looked mesmerizing and stylish.

Pretty in Pastels

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She served some major fashion goals in this sleek white monochrome outfit, flaunting her toned body.

White day

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

For a vibrant and stylish look, the Diva chose to wear a raspberry pink one-shoulder midi dress with pink drop earrings and flats.

Raspberry pink

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She gave us an all-chic look to enjoy during the rainy season by wearing a simple black printed ruched dress.

Moody rains

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Looking for a wedding guest look? Take cues from this Mira’s ivory saree with a bejeweled blouse with a mang tika and necklace.

Wedding look

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira looked like an absolute diva in a ivory colored top with flared pants from the designer Malasa.

Snazzy and Jazzy

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

In a yellow sharara printed set with white bellies and a purse, she kept her look bright and summery. 

Yellow mellow

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She oozed glitz and glamour in a black and silver emroidered strapless custom gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Boss Babe

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here