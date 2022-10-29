10 outfits of Mira Rajput we love
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The Diva was shining in a bling-laden ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra with minimal jewelry to complete the look.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, she kept her look minimal and chic in a bright yellow saree with some statement jewelry.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
In a pastel pink ensemble of an embroidered top and flared pants by Payal Singhal, she looked mesmerizing and stylish.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She served some major fashion goals in this sleek white monochrome outfit, flaunting her toned body.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
For a vibrant and stylish look, the Diva chose to wear a raspberry pink one-shoulder midi dress with pink drop earrings and flats.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She gave us an all-chic look to enjoy during the rainy season by wearing a simple black printed ruched dress.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Looking for a wedding guest look? Take cues from this Mira’s ivory saree with a bejeweled blouse with a mang tika and necklace.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira looked like an absolute diva in a ivory colored top with flared pants from the designer Malasa.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
In a yellow sharara printed set with white bellies and a purse, she kept her look bright and summery.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She oozed glitz and glamour in a black and silver emroidered strapless custom gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
