10 outfits of Rakul Preet Singh we love.
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Dec 2, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
The Thank God actress looked terrific in a fiery red dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching blazer from the MVP Wardrobe collection.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
Rakul stunned in this amazing sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with a pair of earrings and slicked-back hair.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
When the Cuttputlli actress wore a fabulous black off-shoulder dress with a back slit, she looked amazing and gorgeous.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
She wore an all-white ensemble consisting of a strappy corset and white pants and looked stunning with her straight hair.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
She looked irresistible in a hot pink co-ord set with a cropped blazer look from the Riti Rahul Shah collection.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
She looked stunningly hot in her ivory gown with custom trail and thigh-high split from the Bennu Sehgall collection.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
The actress donned a seductive corset-style dress from the Indecisive line in Paris green with a side split.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
The actress captivated us with her stunning beige saree paired up with a v-neck blouse from the Manish Malhotra line.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
She looked absolutely ravishing wearing a one-shoulder blue dress with matching stiletto heels.
Image: Rakul Singh Instagram
The actress looked hot while wearing a black leather dress and some chunky boots.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.