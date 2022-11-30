10 outfits to steal from Ananya Panday
NOV 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress keeps her style simple, opting for a dark shade of blue for her outfit, and chromatic blue for her eyeshadow.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She never fails to turn heads with her killer style, wearing an oversized brown blazer paired with a brown bralette and trousers.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For her Swarovski event, she opted for a black strapless jumpsuit with a cut-out design showing off her toned waist and some embellished detailing on the neckline.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress sported a gorgeous black leaopard printed dress with cut-outs that flaunted her figure and also featured a belt for that cinched look.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She sported an ethnic look with a lime green embellished lehenga from the collection of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She exuded drama and style in a three-piece ensemble that included a black and embroidered blouse with flared pants and a long shrug to complete the look.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
In a blue cut-out midi dress by Galvon London, she looked stunning and effortlessly elegant, flaunting her toned figure.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Captivating us with her looks, Ananya rocked a beautiful polka dot printed lehenga in blue pairing it up with an embellished strapless blouse from Arpita Mehta’s collection.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Keeping her look light and breezy, Ananya opted for a simple and stylish strapless purple-hued dress with a dainty necklace to accessorize it.
