Heading 3

10 outfits to steal from Malaika Arora

                  pinkvilla 

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva was at her alluring best in a white ball gown with a bow neckline styled with hot red lipstick, slicked-back hair, and dark liner

Poppin’ it 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala rocked it with her dreamy pink ball gown dress! The strapless design, side slit, and ruched bodice fused to make a stunning look that left everyone in awe

Hot pink

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora Arora slayed in a white and black jumpsuit with a side cape that gave her a very classic and sassy look

Keeping it stylish 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She radiated fierce confidence in a Shantanu and Nikhil beige embroidered blazer dress, black stockings, and sky-high stilettos

Boss babe

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked gorgeous in her black lace textured saree by Jade by Mk, complete with a belt and an intricately embroidered blouse

Draped in elegance

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked dazzling in a vibrant pink dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of glamour

Chrome it

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva opted for a spectacular gold sequinned floor-length bodycon gown that perfectly embraced her curves and cascaded gracefully over her toned legs

Shimmery affair

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She exuded elegance in a bright yellow gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit and a captivating plunging neckline, which she paired with a dazzling diamond necklace and shimmering silver heels

Yellow mellow

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

In a sultry red strapless gown with a long train by House of Eda, she captivated us with her striking look

Spicy red 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She accentuated her toned body in a dazzling gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan, radiating confidence and charisma

Glam much

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here