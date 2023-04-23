10 outfits to steal from Malaika Arora
Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva was at her alluring best in a white ball gown with a bow neckline styled with hot red lipstick, slicked-back hair, and dark liner
Poppin’ it
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala rocked it with her dreamy pink ball gown dress! The strapless design, side slit, and ruched bodice fused to make a stunning look that left everyone in awe
Hot pink
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora Arora slayed in a white and black jumpsuit with a side cape that gave her a very classic and sassy look
Keeping it stylish
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She radiated fierce confidence in a Shantanu and Nikhil beige embroidered blazer dress, black stockings, and sky-high stilettos
Boss babe
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked gorgeous in her black lace textured saree by Jade by Mk, complete with a belt and an intricately embroidered blouse
Draped in elegance
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked dazzling in a vibrant pink dress with a cowl neck and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of glamour
Chrome it
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva opted for a spectacular gold sequinned floor-length bodycon gown that perfectly embraced her curves and cascaded gracefully over her toned legs
Shimmery affair
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She exuded elegance in a bright yellow gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit and a captivating plunging neckline, which she paired with a dazzling diamond necklace and shimmering silver heels
Yellow mellow
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
In a sultry red strapless gown with a long train by House of Eda, she captivated us with her striking look
Spicy red
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She accentuated her toned body in a dazzling gold-embellished sheer gown by Naeem Khan, radiating confidence and charisma
Glam much
