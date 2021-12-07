10 Party hairstyles approved by celebs

LIFESTYLE

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 7, 2021

A middle-parted braided hair bun is the Tara Sutaria-approvedapproved way to nail your hairstyle this party season!

Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram

According to Deepika Padukone, a slicked back wet hairdo with a side-parting is the ideal way to up your glam quotient

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

According to Ananya Panday, soft open waves, when paired with soft glam makeup, can make all the heads turn at a party!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Malaika Arora believes that a sleek hair bun tied firmly at the top is an effortless way to amp up a cocktail look instantly!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Take a cue from Kiara Advani and add some drama to your highlighted tresses by styling them into soft open curls

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Attending a wedding party? Take a cue from Shanaya Kapoor and adorn your sleek hair bun with a white gajra!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

A fuss-free and fail-safe option, textured ponytail is always a great way to add some glam to your party look and Radhika Madan agrees!

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

If you want to balance out your OTT outfit with a simple hairdo, Janhvi Kapoor’s soft, natural beachy waves are the best bet!

Image:  Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Classic curtain bangs, when paired with glittery eyes, can bring all the glam to the table and Dakota Johnson agrees with us!

Image: Getty Images

A braided ponytail, just like Sonam Kapoor’s, is a smart and fun way to keep your party look updated!

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut loves muted hued outfits

Click Here