10 Party hairstyles approved by celebs
LIFESTYLE
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 7, 2021
A middle-parted braided hair bun is the Tara Sutaria-approvedapproved way to nail your hairstyle this party season!
Image :Tara Sutaria Instagram
According to Deepika Padukone, a slicked back wet hairdo with a side-parting is the ideal way to up your glam quotient
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
According to Ananya Panday, soft open waves, when paired with soft glam makeup, can make all the heads turn at a party!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Malaika Arora believes that a sleek hair bun tied firmly at the top is an effortless way to amp up a cocktail look instantly!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Take a cue from Kiara Advani and add some drama to your highlighted tresses by styling them into soft open curls
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Attending a wedding party? Take a cue from Shanaya Kapoor and adorn your sleek hair bun with a white gajra!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
A fuss-free and fail-safe option, textured ponytail is always a great way to add some glam to your party look and Radhika Madan agrees!
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
If you want to balance out your OTT outfit with a simple hairdo, Janhvi Kapoor’s soft, natural beachy waves are the best bet!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Classic curtain bangs, when paired with glittery eyes, can bring all the glam to the table and Dakota Johnson agrees with us!
Image: Getty Images
A braided ponytail, just like Sonam Kapoor’s, is a smart and fun way to keep your party look updated!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
