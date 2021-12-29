CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 29, 2021

10 Party looks of Priyanka Chopra

Keep it breezy!

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion choices spruce up the party animal in us

Image: Getty Images

Tweed skirt suit

For a formal office party, this Chanel skirt suit of Priyanka works as a perfect style inspiration

Image: Getty Images

Her ivory jumpsuit teamed with a sparkly statement necklace and white pumps is a clear winner for a luxe party night

Joy in jumpsuits

Image: Getty Images

The star’s flirty pink mini dress that came with a front slit and plunging neckline screamed romance

Paint it pink

Image: Getty Images

Her mock neck chrome yellow dress is simple yet casts a ravishing look

Asymmetrical wrap dress

Image: Pinkvilla

The slip dress is one of the versatile outfits that can be donned for a day of shopping, party or date night

Glittery slip dress

Image: Getty Images

Her pastel green velvet look by Lia Cohen is an ideal cosy winter party look

Velvet wonder

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka looked super chic in her floral mini dress

Floral dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Her floral print satin dress bore the sheen and glamour for a night party

Satin shine

Image: Getty Images

The Matrix Resurrections star’s sophisticated look in leather pants and crop top featuring accents of golden glitter abstract print made our hearts race

Edgy glam

Image: Getty Images

In the upgraded version of the pantsuit, Priyanka Chopra has stocked up on skirt suits which spell chic, power, class and all things feminine

Party perfect!

Image: Getty Images

