P R GAYATHRI
DEC 29, 2021
10 Party looks of Priyanka Chopra
Keep it breezy!
Priyanka Chopra’s fashion choices spruce up the party animal in us
Image: Getty Images
Tweed skirt suit
For a formal office party, this Chanel skirt suit of Priyanka works as a perfect style inspiration
Image: Getty Images
Her ivory jumpsuit teamed with a sparkly statement necklace and white pumps is a clear winner for a luxe party night
Joy in jumpsuits
Image: Getty Images
The star’s flirty pink mini dress that came with a front slit and plunging neckline screamed romance
Paint it pink
Image: Getty Images
Her mock neck chrome yellow dress is simple yet casts a ravishing look
Asymmetrical wrap dress
Image: Pinkvilla
The slip dress is one of the versatile outfits that can be donned for a day of shopping, party or date night
Glittery slip dress
Image: Getty Images
Her pastel green velvet look by Lia Cohen is an ideal cosy winter party look
Velvet wonder
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka looked super chic in her floral mini dress
Floral dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Her floral print satin dress bore the sheen and glamour for a night party
Satin shine
Image: Getty Images
The Matrix Resurrections star’s sophisticated look in leather pants and crop top featuring accents of golden glitter abstract print made our hearts race
Edgy glam
Image: Getty Images
In the upgraded version of the pantsuit, Priyanka Chopra has stocked up on skirt suits which spell chic, power, class and all things feminine
Party perfect!
Image: Getty Images
