MARCH 15, 2024

10 Party-Perfect outfits ft Bollywood stars

Image source- janhvikapoor

Janhvi sizzles in a stunning black gown with plunging necklines, exuding all the glam vibes and rocking the party scene

Janhvi Kapoor

Image source-kritisanon

Kriti Sanon sets the temperature soaring in her strapless black velvet mini-dress, making it the ultimate classy party ensemble

Kriti Sanon

Image source-ananyapanday

Ananya Panday shines bright in a shimmery strapless bodycon dress, completing her stylish look with a sleek bun

Ananya Panday

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda stuns in a red gown with a thigh-high slit, perfect for a glamorous party affair

Kriti Kharbanda

Image source-deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone looks absolutely breathtaking in an orange bodycon dress with daring cut-outs, adding a bold touch to her appearance 

Deepika Padukone

Image source-saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan oozes glamour in a thigh-high slit black gown, paired with a sleek bun and smoky eyes, enough to steal the show

Image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks like a diva in a black and blue train gown, radiating confidence for a party-ready look

Alia Bhatt

Image source-kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani rocks a black strapless bodycon dress, making it the perfect and sassy choice for a night out

Kiara Advani

Image source- parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra stuns in a strapless black sheer gown, making it the ideal outfit for a gorgeous party look

Parineeti Chopra

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely sizzling in a black slit dress, slaying the party scene with her perfect style 

Shraddha Kapoor

