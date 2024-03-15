pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 15, 2024
10 Party-Perfect outfits ft Bollywood stars
Image source- janhvikapoor
Janhvi sizzles in a stunning black gown with plunging necklines, exuding all the glam vibes and rocking the party scene
Janhvi Kapoor
Image source-kritisanon
Kriti Sanon sets the temperature soaring in her strapless black velvet mini-dress, making it the ultimate classy party ensemble
Kriti Sanon
Image source-ananyapanday
Ananya Panday shines bright in a shimmery strapless bodycon dress, completing her stylish look with a sleek bun
Ananya Panday
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda stuns in a red gown with a thigh-high slit, perfect for a glamorous party affair
Kriti Kharbanda
Image source-deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone looks absolutely breathtaking in an orange bodycon dress with daring cut-outs, adding a bold touch to her appearance
Deepika Padukone
Image source-saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan oozes glamour in a thigh-high slit black gown, paired with a sleek bun and smoky eyes, enough to steal the show
Image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks like a diva in a black and blue train gown, radiating confidence for a party-ready look
Alia Bhatt
Image source-kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani rocks a black strapless bodycon dress, making it the perfect and sassy choice for a night out
Kiara Advani
Image source- parineetichopra
Parineeti Chopra stuns in a strapless black sheer gown, making it the ideal outfit for a gorgeous party look
Parineeti Chopra
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely sizzling in a black slit dress, slaying the party scene with her perfect style
Shraddha Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.