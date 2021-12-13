10 Party ready looks of Shanaya Kapoor

Tassel it!

Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in blue Herve Leger's tassel dress that's simply fab for a party

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Sassy in white

She added a sensuous spin to her formal look in Genny's white monochrome set with a tube top

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Micro tops

The star kid looked chic in her torn jeans and blue micro-mini top

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Leather pants for the win!

Her cosy look in a tonal beige tee and brown leather pants is perfect for an intimate party with friends

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Satin Dress

She proved nothing can beat a red satin mini dress to rock a party!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Floral Dress

Her lace-up corset dress featuring floral print all over and a plunging neckline was a perfect party dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Lace Dress

Shanaya’s sensuous look in a black lace dress has our hearts

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked stunning in her black sequin strapless top teamed with denim shorts

Party Girl

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her pastel green mock neck dress was an interesting party-ready number with a criss-cross neckline and cut-out details

Risque Dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The diva’s all-black look in an embellished shimmery full sleeve blouse with a keyhole design and matching thigh-high slit skirt gave luxe vibes

Glam Look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

