10 Party ready looks of Shanaya Kapoor
P R GAYATHRI
DEC 13, 2021
Tassel it!
Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in blue Herve Leger's tassel dress that's simply fab for a party
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Sassy in white
She added a sensuous spin to her formal look in Genny's white monochrome set with a tube top
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Micro tops
The star kid looked chic in her torn jeans and blue micro-mini top
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Leather pants for the win!
Her cosy look in a tonal beige tee and brown leather pants is perfect for an intimate party with friends
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Satin Dress
She proved nothing can beat a red satin mini dress to rock a party!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Floral Dress
Her lace-up corset dress featuring floral print all over and a plunging neckline was a perfect party dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Lace Dress
Shanaya’s sensuous look in a black lace dress has our hearts
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked stunning in her black sequin strapless top teamed with denim shorts
Party Girl
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her pastel green mock neck dress was an interesting party-ready number with a criss-cross neckline and cut-out details
Risque Dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The diva’s all-black look in an embellished shimmery full sleeve blouse with a keyhole design and matching thigh-high slit skirt gave luxe vibes
Glam Look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
