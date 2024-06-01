Heading 3

JUNE 1, 2024

10 PHAT looks of Janhvi Kapoor

Image: janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks all brightened up in her Punjabi Kudi look with a Yellow and Pink Salwar Suit, paired with parranda and pink bindi

Punjabi Kudi

Our Mrs. Mahi blooms in her white and lavender floral lehenga, complementing her look with nude makeup and a  multi-layer choker

Floral Glam

Image: janhvikapoor

The actress stepped out all glam up in the white and red colored saree, open hair, and minimal accessories

Saree look

Image: janhvikapoor

Janvhi Kapoor looks all dreamy and WOW in her sky blue saree with sequin blouse, hair bun, and gajra

Elegance

Video: janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in pink with her side cutout pink dress with floral prints, a half-parted hairstyle, and a bindi

Pretty Pink

Video: janhvikapoor

Shiny glam

The Mr. and Mrs Mahi actress took the promotion to the next level with her special and shiny Mrs. Mahi blouse paired with a red saree 

Image: janhvikapoor

Sporty look

Janhvi Kapoor decked up a sports look for her Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions with her bodycon dress that has white stitches, and leather balls at the back of the dress

Image: janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor exudes royal charm in her shimmery gold outfit with tiara, and glossy lips, that make her look no less than a princess

Royal charm

Image: janhvikapoor

The Bawaal actress sets strong fashion goals with her off-shoulder golden dress and minimal accessories

Shimmery beauty

Image: janhvikapoor

Keep it casual with Janhvi Kapoor who makes a confident appearance in her black and white check one-piece, perfectly paired with white heels

Keep it casual

Image: janhvikapoor

