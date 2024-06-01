Heading 3
10 PHAT looks of Janhvi Kapoor
Image: janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks all brightened up in her Punjabi Kudi look with a Yellow and Pink Salwar Suit, paired with parranda and pink bindi
Punjabi Kudi
Our Mrs. Mahi blooms in her white and lavender floral lehenga, complementing her look with nude makeup and a multi-layer choker
Floral Glam
Image: janhvikapoor
The actress stepped out all glam up in the white and red colored saree, open hair, and minimal accessories
Saree look
Image: janhvikapoor
Janvhi Kapoor looks all dreamy and WOW in her sky blue saree with sequin blouse, hair bun, and gajra
Elegance
Video: janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in pink with her side cutout pink dress with floral prints, a half-parted hairstyle, and a bindi
Pretty Pink
Video: janhvikapoor
Shiny glam
The Mr. and Mrs Mahi actress took the promotion to the next level with her special and shiny Mrs. Mahi blouse paired with a red saree
Image: janhvikapoor
Sporty look
Janhvi Kapoor decked up a sports look for her Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions with her bodycon dress that has white stitches, and leather balls at the back of the dress
Image: janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor exudes royal charm in her shimmery gold outfit with tiara, and glossy lips, that make her look no less than a princess
Royal charm
Image: janhvikapoor
The Bawaal actress sets strong fashion goals with her off-shoulder golden dress and minimal accessories
Shimmery beauty
Image: janhvikapoor
Keep it casual with Janhvi Kapoor who makes a confident appearance in her black and white check one-piece, perfectly paired with white heels
Keep it casual
Image: janhvikapoor
