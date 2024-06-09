Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
JUNE 9, 2024
10 Pretty pantsuits of Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora brought summer glam to the table in a sharp yellow pantsuit
Summer Glam
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looks poised and graceful in a striking white statement pantsuit
Graceful
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika turned all heads as she posed in a stunning blue sequined
Stunner In Sequins
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika kept things trendy in a black and white graphic pantsuit paired with neon pumps
Interesting Sartorial Game
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She was definitely the best-dressed woman in the room in a striking emerald green pantsuit
Memo: Party-ready
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Party Ready
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple pantsuit
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Fabulous Style
The diva oozed oomph in a pair of black latex pants, a white shirt with a black bow tie, and a brocade blazer
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a peppy neon pantsuit featuring a deep-neck single-breasted blazer
Party Ready
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
This blue satin pantsuit ensured that she grabbed all eyeballs
Grabbing Eyeballs
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She aced the androgynous style in a tailored white blazer and matching pants
Boss Babe
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
