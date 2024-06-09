Heading 3

10 Pretty pantsuits of Malaika Arora 

Malaika Arora brought summer glam to the table in a sharp yellow pantsuit 

 Summer Glam

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looks poised and graceful in a striking white statement pantsuit 

Graceful 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika turned all heads as she posed in a stunning blue sequined 

Stunner In Sequins 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika kept things trendy in a black and white graphic pantsuit paired with neon pumps 

Interesting Sartorial Game

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was definitely the best-dressed woman in the room in a striking emerald green pantsuit 

Memo: Party-ready 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Party Ready 

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple pantsuit 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Fabulous Style 

The diva oozed oomph in a pair of black latex pants, a white shirt with a black bow tie, and a brocade blazer

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She upped the glam quotient in a peppy neon pantsuit featuring a deep-neck single-breasted blazer 

Party Ready 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This blue satin pantsuit ensured that she grabbed all eyeballs

Grabbing Eyeballs 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She aced the androgynous style in a tailored white blazer and matching pants 

Boss Babe 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

