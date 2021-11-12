Nov 12, 2021
Hollywood
Proof that Zendaya is a fashion icon
Author: Pr Gayathri
At the Emmy Awards, the superstar was not only the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress but also left the world stunned in a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani gownImage: Getty Images
Corset Gown
For the 2021 Oscar Awards, Zendaya made jaws drop when she stepped out in a bright, sunshine yellow Valentino number
Cut-Out GownImage: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
For the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home, the actress glittered in a sequin custom red and black Armani gown, to match the theme of her film
Sequin HighImage: Getty Images
At another red carpet, she brought forward her inner Barbie girl in a candy pink Ralph and Russo chiffon number
Barbie VibesImage: Getty Images
Making a strong case for pastel hues, the diva stepped out in a blush pink Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline
Risque NecklineImage: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
We love the off-shoulder silhouette and the way her hair was styled into dreadlocks, which gave this look an edge
White Satin GownImage: Getty Images
She wore this cut-out gown with minimal silver detailing that showed off her abs at the People's Choice Awards back in 2019
Mid-riff FlossingImage: Getty Images
The 25-year-old actress stole the limelight in a bandeau top and matching dramatic skirt set by Vera Wang
Skirt SetImage: Getty Images
In a look put together by her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya stepped out in a multi-colour Moschino coordinated set
Colour BlockingImage: Getty Images
The fashion icon walked the red carpet in a custom-made Balmain dress for the Venice Film Festival and stole our hearts
Co-ord SetImage: Getty Images
