Nov 12, 2021

Hollywood

Proof that Zendaya is a fashion icon

Author: Pr Gayathri

At the Emmy Awards, the superstar was not only the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress but also left the world stunned in a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani gown

Image: Getty Images

Corset Gown

For the 2021 Oscar Awards, Zendaya made jaws drop when she stepped out in a bright, sunshine yellow Valentino number

Cut-Out Gown

Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

For the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home, the actress glittered in a sequin custom red and black Armani gown, to match the theme of her film

Sequin High

Image: Getty Images

At another red carpet, she brought forward her inner Barbie girl in a candy pink Ralph and Russo chiffon number

Barbie Vibes

Image: Getty Images

Making a strong case for pastel hues, the diva stepped out in a blush pink Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline

Risque Neckline

Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

We love the off-shoulder silhouette and the way her hair was styled into dreadlocks, which gave this look an edge

White Satin Gown

Image: Getty Images

She wore this cut-out gown with minimal silver detailing that showed off her abs at the People's Choice Awards back in 2019

Mid-riff Flossing

Image: Getty Images

The 25-year-old actress stole the limelight in a bandeau top and matching dramatic skirt set by Vera Wang

Skirt Set

Image: Getty Images

In a look put together by her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya stepped out in a multi-colour Moschino coordinated set

Colour Blocking

Image: Getty Images

The fashion icon walked the red carpet in a custom-made Balmain dress for the Venice Film Festival and stole our hearts

Co-ord Set

Image: Getty Images

thanks for reading
next: Celebs verdict Orange is the new cool

Click Here