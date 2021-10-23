oct 23, 2021

10 Proof Parineeti Chopra is a beach bum

Parineeti Chopra loves to travel and her many stunning pictures at breathtaking locations are proof

The Jabariya Jodi actress had a fabulous time in the Maldives and looked chic in a white jumpsuit

The breathtaking snap featured Parineeti in the sea as waves splashed around and the sun was shining down on her

Parineeti Chopra was enjoying her time in Turkey to the fullest by the beachside

She enjoyed swimming with the marine life and captained the video “My Meditation”

Her sun-kissed selfie from her vacation stole our hearts

Parineeti was all smiles with her brother Shivang Chopra on a beach vacation

She looked serene and happy in a black breezy dress and straw hat nailing the beach style

Parineeti said scuba diving makes her mind calm and heart happy

She indeed is a beach bum who can’t get enough of the waters

