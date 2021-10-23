oct 23, 2021
10 Proof Parineeti Chopra is a beach bum
Parineeti Chopra loves to travel and her many stunning pictures at breathtaking locations are proof
The Jabariya Jodi actress had a fabulous time in the Maldives and looked chic in a white jumpsuit
The breathtaking snap featured Parineeti in the sea as waves splashed around and the sun was shining down on her
Parineeti Chopra was enjoying her time in Turkey to the fullest by the beachside
She enjoyed swimming with the marine life and captained the video “My Meditation”
Her sun-kissed selfie from her vacation stole our hearts
Parineeti was all smiles with her brother Shivang Chopra on a beach vacation
She looked serene and happy in a black breezy dress and straw hat nailing the beach style
Parineeti said scuba diving makes her mind calm and heart happy
She indeed is a beach bum who can’t get enough of the waters
