Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 15, 2022

10 Red lips inspirations from celebs

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika’s red glossy lips serve as the perfect inspiration to pair with a slicked back hair bun and a contoured face

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Teamed with blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter, Ananya’s red lipstick is a total head-turner! 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Alia paired her white saree with bright red lips and showed us how to do it with ease! 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

alia bhatt

Kriti’s red lips paired with a starry-print shirt is enough proof that you can never go wrong with bold shades!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti sanon

Cherry red lips seem to be Janhvi’s go-to pick for adding some oomph to a sensuous look!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi kapoor

A bold red matte lipstick remains Kareena’s favourite shade and we are highly inspired to pick this one for our next date!

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Kareena kapoor khan

Malaika showed us how to add a bold factor with her red lips and a sparkly blue dress

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika arora

Nora’s dark red lips balanced out the light shade of her dress and gave us enough cues on how to look elegant yet ravishing at the same time! 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

NORA FATEHI

Red lips paired with red hair will forever remain a classic and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agrees!

Image: Mickey Contractor Instagram

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Disha loves to give a quick glam upgrade to her look by wearing dark red lipstick

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha patani

