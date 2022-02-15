Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 15, 2022
10 Red lips inspirations from celebs
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Deepika’s red glossy lips serve as the perfect inspiration to pair with a slicked back hair bun and a contoured face
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Teamed with blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter, Ananya’s red lipstick is a total head-turner!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Alia paired her white saree with bright red lips and showed us how to do it with ease!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
alia bhatt
Kriti’s red lips paired with a starry-print shirt is enough proof that you can never go wrong with bold shades!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti sanon
Cherry red lips seem to be Janhvi’s go-to pick for adding some oomph to a sensuous look!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Jahnvi kapoor
A bold red matte lipstick remains Kareena’s favourite shade and we are highly inspired to pick this one for our next date!
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Kareena kapoor khan
Malaika showed us how to add a bold factor with her red lips and a sparkly blue dress
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika arora
Nora’s dark red lips balanced out the light shade of her dress and gave us enough cues on how to look elegant yet ravishing at the same time!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
NORA FATEHI
Red lips paired with red hair will forever remain a classic and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agrees!
Image: Mickey Contractor Instagram
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN
Disha loves to give a quick glam upgrade to her look by wearing dark red lipstick
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha patani
