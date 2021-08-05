10 Regal sarees from Kajol’s wardrobe
AUGUST 08, 2021
Kajol paired her pink Banarasi saree from Raw Mango with a contrasting high neck orange blouse and looked classy in her vibrant ensemble. She ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup
Kajol looked like a queen in her maroon velvet saree by designer Ritu Kumar. She wore a statement choker necklace and tiny red bindi and signed off her style elegantly
The blue floral print organza saree styled by Radhika Mehra gave Kajol a fun vibe and she looked very happy and beautiful in it
In shades of grey and beige, her striped number was a cocktail party-ready saree by Manish Malhotra that Kajol styled up with a messy hairdo and minimal makeup
Proving her love for contrasting colours, Kajol picked another pink saree with a dark green blouse and dolled up like a princess for Navami celebrations at her home
Kajol looked like a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow saree. A temple design gold necklace, red bindi and centre-parted sleek hairdo complimented her festive-ready look
Kajol’s black and gold Manish Malhotra saree was one of a kind designer number which she teamed up with black velvet blouse to amp up its luxe look
Styled by her favourite stylist Aastha Sharma, Kajol looked ethereal in sheer green embroidered saree from Anita Dongre
Kajol picked a blush pink Jamawar jali saree by Tarun Tahiliani and accentuated her festive ready look with heavy-duty accessories and a sleek bun decorated with fresh jasmine flowers
Her golden princess look in an embellished saree is everything dreams are made of. Kajol looked drop-dead gorgeous in her ethnic avatar like always
For more updates on Disha Patani and fashion, follow Pinkvilla