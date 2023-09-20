pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
September 20, 2023
10 Relevant Fashion Pieces Of All Time
Image: Pexels
Came in the mid-1920s, this classic dress is an ideal choice for every season
Midi Dress
Image: Pexels
A-line clothes are an immensely popular style of clothing, which has been relevant from different eras
A-Line
Image: Pexels
Hats
Hats can't be irrelevant in any era! Available in different models this piece is suited for both men and women
Image: Pexels
This timeless style creates a chic and sassy vibe
The pencil skirt
Image: Pexels
Blue jeans are the most popular style in all around the world. First appearing in 1792 this classic style is a common piece in everyone’s closets
Blue Jeans
Image: Pexels
Created in the Victorian era Blazers give a formal and subtle vibe. Although it's style is evolving, this style piece will never be irrelevant
Blazers
Image: Pexels
These classy pants have become a common wardrobe choice at this time. It's grace will never fade in future as well
Tailored pants
Image: Pexels
Scarfs can be styled in various ways and are suitable for people of different generations
Scarfs
Image: Pexels
This style embodies grace and simplicity for both men and women,making this piece of clothing timeless
The White T-Shirt
Image: Pexels
Jackets are a casual and comfortable layer that can't lose its charm in any decade
Jackets
