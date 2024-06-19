Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

june 19, 2024

10 Rohit Saraf's fit check

Images source- rohitsaraf

The Ishq Vishk Rebound actor looks dapper in his denim jacket and jeans paired perfectly with black inner, and a cool hairstyle

Casual cool

Images source- rohitsaraf

Rohit Saraf looks classy in his lining shirt, and black jeans, that made all girls scream WOW

Stylish appearance

Images source- rohitsaraf

Our national crush looks red hot handsome in his red shirt, and blue jeans, accessorized with a chain, and bracelet

Red hot

Images source- rohitsaraf

Every girl’s favorite- Rohit Saraf charmed us with his perfect beige outfits and white inner, making us go crazy

Slay in beige

Images source- rohitsaraf

Rohit Saraf slays his all-blue outfit and complements it with a white shirt, enough to make us blush

All blue charm

Images source- rohitsaraf

Formal elegance

Rohit Saraf stepped out looking dashing in his formal grey blazer and pants paired with a white shirt

Images source- rohitsaraf

Boho look

Rohit Saraf is like sunshine to our eyes in cool boho blue, white shirt work with white shorts

Images source- rohitsaraf

The actor kept his outfit cool with a white t-shirt,  blue jeans, and black sunglasses, looking dashing in between mountains

Keep it cool

Images source- rohitsaraf

Striking pink look

Rohit Saraf made us blush in his pink t-shirt and blue jeans and complemented it with a bright smile

Images source- rohitsaraf

Rohit Saraf looks dapper in his blue traditional, showing his impeccable style, and making a lasting impression

Blue charm

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here