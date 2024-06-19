Heading 3
june 19, 2024
10 Rohit Saraf's fit check
The Ishq Vishk Rebound actor looks dapper in his denim jacket and jeans paired perfectly with black inner, and a cool hairstyle
Casual cool
Rohit Saraf looks classy in his lining shirt, and black jeans, that made all girls scream WOW
Stylish appearance
Our national crush looks red hot handsome in his red shirt, and blue jeans, accessorized with a chain, and bracelet
Red hot
Every girl’s favorite- Rohit Saraf charmed us with his perfect beige outfits and white inner, making us go crazy
Slay in beige
Rohit Saraf slays his all-blue outfit and complements it with a white shirt, enough to make us blush
All blue charm
Formal elegance
Rohit Saraf stepped out looking dashing in his formal grey blazer and pants paired with a white shirt
Boho look
Rohit Saraf is like sunshine to our eyes in cool boho blue, white shirt work with white shorts
The actor kept his outfit cool with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sunglasses, looking dashing in between mountains
Keep it cool
Striking pink look
Rohit Saraf made us blush in his pink t-shirt and blue jeans and complemented it with a bright smile
Rohit Saraf looks dapper in his blue traditional, showing his impeccable style, and making a lasting impression
Blue charm
