Nov 11, 2021

10 Sabyasachi lehengas worn by celebs

Author: Neenaz

Looking her most resplendent self, Alia Bhatt brought in the festive vibes in a purple Sabyasachi lehenga which was adorned with classic bandhani prints

Credits: Ami Patel Instagram 

Alia Bhatt in purple

For a wedding reception, Alia picked out a bright green lehenga from the designer’s shelves

Alia in fluorescent green

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw 

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone picked out a colourful floral lehenga from the designer’s Dil-Guldasta collection

Deepika Padukone in floral

Credits: Instagram 

At the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai, Deepika wore a glittery gold and black Sabyasachi lehenga

Deepika in black and gold

Credits: Pinkvilla

To attend a Diwali party, Anushka Sharma chose to wear a multicoloured lehenga skirt with a V-neck black blouse and a sheer black dupatta

Anushka Sharma in multicoloured lehenga

Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

For her own wedding, Anushka wore a blush pink lehenga custom designed by Sabyasachi

Anushka in a custom-made set

Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

For the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Karisma picked out a floral ensemble that featured a multi-coloured lehenga skirt, matching dupatta and a green choli

Karisma Kapoor in floral lehenga

Credits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Sticking to her love for florals, Katrina Kaif picked out a bright red lehenga that consisted of a multicoloured floral print skirt, a matching dupatta and a red full sleeve blouse

Katrina Kaif in red floral creation

Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Keeping things breezy, Kat chose to wear a light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints

Katrina in a pink breezy number

Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sara Ali Khan kept things contemporary in a fancy black lehenga that came with a sequined black blouse and a tulle skirt embroidered with appliqué flowers

Sara Ali Khan in a black lehenga

Credits: Sabyasachi Instagram

