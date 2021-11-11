Nov 11, 2021
Fashion
10 Sabyasachi lehengas worn by celebs
Author: Neenaz
Looking her most resplendent self, Alia Bhatt brought in the festive vibes in a purple Sabyasachi lehenga which was adorned with classic bandhani printsCredits: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt in purple
For a wedding reception, Alia picked out a bright green lehenga from the designer’s shelves
Alia in fluorescent greenCredits: Pinkvilla Raw
For her wedding reception in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone picked out a colourful floral lehenga from the designer’s Dil-Guldasta collection
Deepika Padukone in floralCredits: Instagram
At the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai, Deepika wore a glittery gold and black Sabyasachi lehenga
Deepika in black and goldCredits: Pinkvilla
To attend a Diwali party, Anushka Sharma chose to wear a multicoloured lehenga skirt with a V-neck black blouse and a sheer black dupatta
Anushka Sharma in multicoloured lehengaCredits: Anushka Sharma Instagram
For her own wedding, Anushka wore a blush pink lehenga custom designed by Sabyasachi
Anushka in a custom-made setCredits: Virat Kohli Instagram
For the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Karisma picked out a floral ensemble that featured a multi-coloured lehenga skirt, matching dupatta and a green choli
Karisma Kapoor in floral lehengaCredits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Sticking to her love for florals, Katrina Kaif picked out a bright red lehenga that consisted of a multicoloured floral print skirt, a matching dupatta and a red full sleeve blouse
Katrina Kaif in red floral creationCredits: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Keeping things breezy, Kat chose to wear a light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints
Katrina in a pink breezy numberCredits: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sara Ali Khan kept things contemporary in a fancy black lehenga that came with a sequined black blouse and a tulle skirt embroidered with appliqué flowers
Sara Ali Khan in a black lehengaCredits: Sabyasachi Instagram
