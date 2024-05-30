Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
may 30, 2024
10 salwar suit looks of Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looked pretty as always in a pink and orange printed kurta set
Prettiest lady
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looked resplendent in a handblocked cream salwar suit teamed with red lips and a red bindi
Creamy Hue
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
In a green satin anarkali with silver embroidery and zari work, she ensured that all eyes were on her
Gorgeous
Image: Punit Balana Instagram
Lolo looked like sunshine in a mustard yellow anarkali
Sunshine Hue
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked festive-ready in a soothing pistachio green kurta set
Festive Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Classic White
Karisma looked divine in an all-white anarkali set and a sapphire choker
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Brocade Babe
She looked phenomenal in a lustrous brocade suit from the shelves of Raw Mango
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor gleamed in a pastel-toned anarkali decked in embroidery work
Soft Pastels
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Biwi No.1 actress was dressed to slay in an ivory anarkali doused in mirror work
Mirror Work
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She kept things simple yet elegant in a floral pink cotton salwar suit perfect for the summers
Floral Power
