Jiya Surana

Fashion

may 30, 2024

10 salwar suit looks of Karisma Kapoor 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looked pretty as always in a pink and orange printed kurta set

Prettiest lady

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looked resplendent in a handblocked cream salwar suit teamed with red lips and a red bindi

Creamy Hue

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

In a green satin anarkali with silver embroidery and zari work, she ensured that all eyes were on her

Gorgeous 

Image: Punit Balana Instagram

Lolo looked like sunshine in a mustard yellow anarkali 

Sunshine Hue 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked festive-ready in a soothing pistachio green kurta set 

Festive Look 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Classic White 

Karisma looked divine in an all-white anarkali set and a sapphire choker

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Brocade Babe 

She looked phenomenal in a lustrous brocade suit from the shelves of Raw Mango

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor gleamed in a pastel-toned anarkali decked in embroidery work

Soft Pastels 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Biwi No.1 actress was dressed to slay in an ivory anarkali doused in mirror work

Mirror Work

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She kept things simple yet elegant in a floral pink cotton salwar suit perfect for the summers 

Floral Power 

