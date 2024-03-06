Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 06, 2024

10 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles

Image source- saraalikhan95

One of the fashionable divas of Bollywood - Sara Ali Khan in her white pearl lehenga opts for a sleek bun, leaving few strands loose

Sleek bun elegance

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan captivates her fans’ attention by styling her green maxi dress with a chin bun hairstyle that has a slight puff at the front

Chic bun

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan complements her bold black outfit with a neat bun hairstyle that makes her look drop-dead gorgeous

Glamorous Neat bun 

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan opts for loosened voluminous curls for her stunning yellow lehenga that perfectly rounds up her festive look

Loose voluminous curls

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan pulled up a high ponytail for her halterneck black dress that perfectly gave her an out-of-the-box styling

Chic high ponytail

Image source- saraalikhan95

Classy ponytail glam

Sara Ali Khan looks all glam up in a pink asymmetrical jacket and pants and completed her look with a classy ponytail 

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan steps out all glam up in a soft beach waves hairstyle with a shimmery yellow off-shoulder bodycon dress

Soft beach waves

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks festive ready, rocking a perfectly low braided hair with a golden suit and long kundan earrings

Festive braid

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a dark colored lehenga and finishes her look with a messy ponytail leaving a few strands loose

Messy ponytail

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan flaunted her soft curl look looking royal in a soft pink lehenga, winning fans' hearts

Royal soft curl

