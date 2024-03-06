pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 06, 2024
10 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles
Image source- saraalikhan95
One of the fashionable divas of Bollywood - Sara Ali Khan in her white pearl lehenga opts for a sleek bun, leaving few strands loose
Sleek bun elegance
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan captivates her fans’ attention by styling her green maxi dress with a chin bun hairstyle that has a slight puff at the front
Chic bun
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan complements her bold black outfit with a neat bun hairstyle that makes her look drop-dead gorgeous
Glamorous Neat bun
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan opts for loosened voluminous curls for her stunning yellow lehenga that perfectly rounds up her festive look
Loose voluminous curls
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan pulled up a high ponytail for her halterneck black dress that perfectly gave her an out-of-the-box styling
Chic high ponytail
Image source- saraalikhan95
Classy ponytail glam
Sara Ali Khan looks all glam up in a pink asymmetrical jacket and pants and completed her look with a classy ponytail
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan steps out all glam up in a soft beach waves hairstyle with a shimmery yellow off-shoulder bodycon dress
Soft beach waves
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan looks festive ready, rocking a perfectly low braided hair with a golden suit and long kundan earrings
Festive braid
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a dark colored lehenga and finishes her look with a messy ponytail leaving a few strands loose
Messy ponytail
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan flaunted her soft curl look looking royal in a soft pink lehenga, winning fans' hearts
Royal soft curl
