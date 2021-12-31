FASHION

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 31, 2021

10 Sarees to steal from Vidya Balan

Wrist hole saree

Vidya Balan has always been ahead of the fashion curve when it comes to trendy saree styles

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Signature Valaya style

Not just new styles of sarees, but she even manages to give the world major cues with the way she drapes and styles her sarees

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Layer it chic

Talking about style cues, we love how she manages to raise the bar as she layers the sarees with jackets and long tops

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Kurta blouse

While blouses can be a great element to experiment with, she often switches it up with a shirt or a long flowy top

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Green spree

Her elegant and classy look in an emerald green cotton saree from House Of Urrmi has our hearts

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vocal for local

She has been promoting local brands such as The Ganai family of Bengal, Nadiya Paar from Bhagalpur, Korvai Kora cotton from Coimbatore, amongst others

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Regal red

Her bridal red saree from Gaurang Shah is something we wish to steal for this wedding season

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Floral art

The actress looked beautiful in her hand-painted floral organza saree

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Retro glam

Her striped tiger print saree from Torani oozed glamour and elegance

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Style touch

Last but not the least, the actress often elevates her simple sarees with an addition of an extra drape or a dupatta

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

