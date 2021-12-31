FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 31, 2021
10 Sarees to steal from Vidya Balan
Wrist hole saree
Vidya Balan has always been ahead of the fashion curve when it comes to trendy saree styles
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Signature Valaya style
Not just new styles of sarees, but she even manages to give the world major cues with the way she drapes and styles her sarees
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Layer it chic
Talking about style cues, we love how she manages to raise the bar as she layers the sarees with jackets and long tops
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Kurta blouse
While blouses can be a great element to experiment with, she often switches it up with a shirt or a long flowy top
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Green spree
Her elegant and classy look in an emerald green cotton saree from House Of Urrmi has our hearts
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vocal for local
She has been promoting local brands such as The Ganai family of Bengal, Nadiya Paar from Bhagalpur, Korvai Kora cotton from Coimbatore, amongst others
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Regal red
Her bridal red saree from Gaurang Shah is something we wish to steal for this wedding season
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Floral art
The actress looked beautiful in her hand-painted floral organza saree
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Retro glam
Her striped tiger print saree from Torani oozed glamour and elegance
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Style touch
Last but not the least, the actress often elevates her simple sarees with an addition of an extra drape or a dupatta
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
