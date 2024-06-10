Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

JUNE 10, 2024

10 sassy looks of Shilpa Shetty 

Shilpa Shetty looked flamboyant in a dramatic blue skirt and a printed bodysuit 

Flawless 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shetty brought the right amount of glamor in a pre-draped saree in this look here

Gorgeous 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Indian Police Force actress kept things dramatic in a metallic ice-blue off-shoulder dress 

Dramatic 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa added some glitz to her look in a shimmery golden skirt paired with a black blouse

Glitzy Affair 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Here, Shilpa Shetty’s ruffle saree teamed with a sparkling mirror-work jacket is too perfect 

Ruffle Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Glam Vibes

The Baazigar star dazzled in a pre-stitched sparkly Itrh saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Sparkle & Shine

Shilpa looked like a bombshell in this embellished rose-pink saree

Image: Itrh Instagram

Shetty looked resplendent in a gorgeous silver gown in this picture here

Dazzling

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress looked glamorous in a metallic pink gown with a thigh-high slit 

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The mother of two looked pretty hot and tempting in a cut-out dress bedecked with sequins 

Hotness Quotient 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Video: janhvikapoor

Video: janhvikapoor

Video: janhvikapoor

Video: janhvikapoor

Video: janhvikapoor

Click Here