Jiya Surana
JUNE 10, 2024
10 sassy looks of Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty looked flamboyant in a dramatic blue skirt and a printed bodysuit
Flawless
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shetty brought the right amount of glamor in a pre-draped saree in this look here
Gorgeous
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Indian Police Force actress kept things dramatic in a metallic ice-blue off-shoulder dress
Dramatic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa added some glitz to her look in a shimmery golden skirt paired with a black blouse
Glitzy Affair
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Here, Shilpa Shetty’s ruffle saree teamed with a sparkling mirror-work jacket is too perfect
Ruffle Love
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Glam Vibes
The Baazigar star dazzled in a pre-stitched sparkly Itrh saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Sparkle & Shine
Shilpa looked like a bombshell in this embellished rose-pink saree
Image: Itrh Instagram
Shetty looked resplendent in a gorgeous silver gown in this picture here
Dazzling
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress looked glamorous in a metallic pink gown with a thigh-high slit
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The mother of two looked pretty hot and tempting in a cut-out dress bedecked with sequins
Hotness Quotient
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
