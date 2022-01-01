Heading 3

10 sexiest outfits

of Giorgia Andriani

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

With this stunning matching set in white and prints and the balloon sleeve tops, the model set a new bar for bikinis

Bikini set

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

Donning a simple yet not so simple, she wore a sexy scarf top that showed off her midriff and high-waisted blue jeans

Chic and sexy

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

The model's outfit, which included a silver dress with a thigh-high split and a pair of stilettos to finish the sexy look, had major 90s vibes

90s vibe

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

She sported a sexy back in this purple gown from the collection of Nivedita Saboo that showed off her curves and her long hair down her back

Sexy back

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

She was looking absolutely gorgeous and splendid in an ASRA two-piece ensemble, with frills for the added drama

Star girl

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

Serving us with the perfect look for a date night, the model chose to wear a simple white skater dress which she paired up with white flats

Playdate

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

For her birthday, the model opted for a timeless little black dress with side silver fringes on the side for the glam

Birthday dress

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

Stunning us all in this sexy black mini leather dress from the collection of GNAMA, the model showed off her curves and her toned legs

Beguiling black

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

The model sported a beautiful orange satin dress which featured a cowl neck and a side split showcasing her legs

Orange energy

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

Looking like a barbie doll in this beautiful pink shimmer co-ord set which featured a thigh-high split from the collection of How When Wear

Simply giorgeous

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha To Sara Celebs in a sheer saree

Click Here