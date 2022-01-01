10 sexiest outfits
of Giorgia Andriani
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
With this stunning matching set in white and prints and the balloon sleeve tops, the model set a new bar for bikinis
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Donning a simple yet not so simple, she wore a sexy scarf top that showed off her midriff and high-waisted blue jeans
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
The model's outfit, which included a silver dress with a thigh-high split and a pair of stilettos to finish the sexy look, had major 90s vibes
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
She sported a sexy back in this purple gown from the collection of Nivedita Saboo that showed off her curves and her long hair down her back
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
She was looking absolutely gorgeous and splendid in an ASRA two-piece ensemble, with frills for the added drama
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Serving us with the perfect look for a date night, the model chose to wear a simple white skater dress which she paired up with white flats
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
For her birthday, the model opted for a timeless little black dress with side silver fringes on the side for the glam
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Stunning us all in this sexy black mini leather dress from the collection of GNAMA, the model showed off her curves and her toned legs
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
The model sported a beautiful orange satin dress which featured a cowl neck and a side split showcasing her legs
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Looking like a barbie doll in this beautiful pink shimmer co-ord set which featured a thigh-high split from the collection of How When Wear
