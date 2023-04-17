Heading 3

10 sharara sets for Eid

APRIL 17, 2023

Image- Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a custom-made, pre-draped outfit in a bright shade of red, designed by Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara is always fashionable and elegant, and we recently saw her wearing an ivory sharara set, which made her look incredibly beautiful

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She looks stunning in a red sharara set, which is an ideal outfit for Eid festivities

Alia Bhatt

Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

In a relatively short amount of time, the stylish diva has become a fashion icon for young people 

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Karisma Kapoor opted for a vivid red kurta and sharara set designed by Ritika Mirchandani, which was adorned with intricate beadwork all over the bodice

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara looks stunning in this yellow embroidered sharara

Kiara Advani

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha made a bold fashion statement by donning an Anamika Khanna outfit that combined a printed sharara, crop top, and long cape jacket

Sonakshi Sinha

Image- Aditya Rao Hydari’s Instagram

She styled a pink printed sharara set with minimal jewellery

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image- Janhvi Kapoori’s Instagram

This outfit is from the collection of the clothing brand owned by designer Anita Dongre

Janhvi Kapoor

Video- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

