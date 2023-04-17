10 sharara sets for Eid
Pakhi Jain
APRIL 17, 2023
Image- Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a custom-made, pre-draped outfit in a bright shade of red, designed by Manish Malhotra
Katrina Kaif
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara is always fashionable and elegant, and we recently saw her wearing an ivory sharara set, which made her look incredibly beautiful
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She looks stunning in a red sharara set, which is an ideal outfit for Eid festivities
Alia Bhatt
Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
In a relatively short amount of time, the stylish diva has become a fashion icon for young people
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Karisma Kapoor opted for a vivid red kurta and sharara set designed by Ritika Mirchandani, which was adorned with intricate beadwork all over the bodice
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara looks stunning in this yellow embroidered sharara
Kiara Advani
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha made a bold fashion statement by donning an Anamika Khanna outfit that combined a printed sharara, crop top, and long cape jacket
Sonakshi Sinha
Image- Aditya Rao Hydari’s Instagram
She styled a pink printed sharara set with minimal jewellery
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image- Janhvi Kapoori’s Instagram
This outfit is from the collection of the clothing brand owned by designer Anita Dongre
Janhvi Kapoor
Video- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Eid Mubarak
At lastly,
