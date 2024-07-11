Heading 3

july 11, 2024

10 short pony hairstyles to try

Perfect for keeping short hair in place. Pull your hair back at the base of your neck, and slide the elastic down a bit to tie

The Very Low Ponytail

Image: Freepik

If your layers are too short, try a half-up style, adding volume to your hair, and tie it with a ribbon for a chic look

The teased half-up ponytail

Image: Freepik

Slay the effortless vibe by loosely tying your hair back, and letting a few strands fall out for a cool style

The Undone Ponytail

Image: Freepik

Create a sleek look by parting your hair in the middle, smoothing it down with gel, and tying it back

The middle-parted ponytail

Image: Freepik

Show off your curls by leaving a few strands around your face, and typing the rest back, letting your curls shine

The curly ponytail

Image: Freepik

The messy ponytail

Messy ponytails are trendy now and can be created with a curling wand and texturizing spray

Image: Freepik

The super high ponytail

Yes, even in short hair you can rock a high ponytail. Just gather your longest strands on the top, and let short layers fall down

Image: Freepik

Keep it simple by pulling your hair back to highlight your face and makeup

The Everyday ponytail

Image: Freepik

Add a scarf to your ponytail to keep your bangs in place. A must-try look for a stylish appearance

The scarf ponytail

Image: Freepik

For a relaxed beach wave style, curl your hair with wand and tug the strands slightly for loose, soft curls

The low, loose ponytail

Image: Freepik

Image: sarya12

