10 short pony hairstyles to try
Perfect for keeping short hair in place. Pull your hair back at the base of your neck, and slide the elastic down a bit to tie
The Very Low Ponytail
Image: Freepik
If your layers are too short, try a half-up style, adding volume to your hair, and tie it with a ribbon for a chic look
The teased half-up ponytail
Image: Freepik
Slay the effortless vibe by loosely tying your hair back, and letting a few strands fall out for a cool style
The Undone Ponytail
Image: Freepik
Create a sleek look by parting your hair in the middle, smoothing it down with gel, and tying it back
The middle-parted ponytail
Image: Freepik
Show off your curls by leaving a few strands around your face, and typing the rest back, letting your curls shine
The curly ponytail
Image: Freepik
The messy ponytail
Messy ponytails are trendy now and can be created with a curling wand and texturizing spray
Image: Freepik
The super high ponytail
Yes, even in short hair you can rock a high ponytail. Just gather your longest strands on the top, and let short layers fall down
Image: Freepik
Keep it simple by pulling your hair back to highlight your face and makeup
The Everyday ponytail
Image: Freepik
Add a scarf to your ponytail to keep your bangs in place. A must-try look for a stylish appearance
The scarf ponytail
Image: Freepik
For a relaxed beach wave style, curl your hair with wand and tug the strands slightly for loose, soft curls
The low, loose ponytail
Image: Freepik
