To protect hair from styling, the actress recommends some oiling, as warming and massaging with oil improves scalp circulation
Pampering it with oil
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
For people with sensitive skin, Shraddha Kapoor advises to stick to a simple routine. Just wash and moisturize your skin, and over-treating your skin
Gentle care for sensitive skin
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
For flawless makeup, Shraddha Kapoor swears by some lightweight concealer, brighten under-eyes, and highlight key features
Concealer is key
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor loves adding some color to her eyes and maintaining the intensity on both lines
Add drama to eyes
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
Shift to some fitness
The actress loves to dance and considers it one of the best and most fun ways to remain fit, and happy
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
Flexible workout
Shraddha Kapoor maintains her fitness with adaptable workouts, ensuring that she stays active no matter what
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
A red lipstick is Shraddha Kapoor’s secret for a radiant face. She prefers to pair her bold lips with nude tones, and natural shades
Bold lips
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor prefers to skip heavy contouring in favor of a natural look, using just a bit of blush
Opt for natural makeup
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
From curls to messy buns, Shraddha Kapoor isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair and add fun to her hair
Play with hair
Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram
