10 Shraddha Kapoor beauty tips

Shraddha Kapoor’s go-to DIY hair mask combines aloe vera, hibiscus, and yogurt to strengthen hydrate, and add shine to the hair

DIY hair mask magic

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

To protect hair from styling, the actress recommends some oiling, as warming and massaging with oil improves scalp circulation

Pampering it with oil

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

For people with sensitive skin, Shraddha Kapoor advises to stick to a simple routine. Just wash and moisturize your skin, and over-treating your skin

Gentle care for sensitive skin

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

For flawless makeup, Shraddha Kapoor swears by some lightweight concealer, brighten under-eyes, and highlight key features

Concealer is key

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor loves adding some color to her eyes and maintaining the intensity on both lines

Add drama to eyes

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

Shift to some fitness

The actress loves to dance and considers it one of the best and most fun ways to remain fit, and happy

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

Flexible workout

Shraddha Kapoor maintains her fitness with adaptable workouts, ensuring that she stays active no matter what

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

A red lipstick is Shraddha Kapoor’s secret for a radiant face. She prefers to pair her bold lips with nude tones, and natural shades

Bold lips

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor prefers to skip heavy contouring in favor of a natural look, using just a bit of blush

Opt for natural makeup

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

From curls to messy buns, Shraddha Kapoor isn’t afraid to experiment with her hair and add fun to her hair

Play with hair

Image: shraddhakapoor Instagram

