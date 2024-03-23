pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 23, 2024
10 Shruti Haasan's Black outfit looks
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Shruti Hasaan shines in a chic black ensemble with a sleek black outfit and high boots, exuding her bold choice
Sleek black look
Image source- shrutzhaasan
The Ramaiya Vastavaiya takes black as a new trend with a black mini bodycon dress adding a bold look in bright red lipstick
Mini bodycon look
Image source- shrutzhaasan
The Indian actress and singer dons a black saree with a silver detailing border paired with a strapless long blouse and silver embellishments
Stunning black saree
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Shruti Hasaan took her formal look to a whole new level by pairing it up thin strap inner and cool chains
Bossy chic look
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Dazzled up all in a golden and black outfit, Shruti Hasaan slays in a stunning co-ord set complementing her look with a ponytail
Dazzling co-ord set
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Over-sized formal ensemlbe
The Odiyamma singer dons a formal look with an over-sized blazer over a white shirt, finishing her look with cool and rocking embellishments
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Shruti Hasaan gave a classy touch to her look with a V-neck blouse with black flower detailing and harem-style bottoms
Elegant black look
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Steped out all glammed up, Shruti Hasaan slays a black leather bottom with a net sleeves crop top
Casual Black outfit
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Shruti Hassan's glamorous look in a one-sided shoulder black velvet dress made fans go crazy
Glamorous velvet dress
Image source- shrutzhaasan
Shruti Hasaan shows her love for black in a stunning black gown with a draping style at the bottom
Draped style patter
