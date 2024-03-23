Heading 3

10 Shruti Haasan's Black outfit looks

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Shruti Hasaan shines in a chic black ensemble with a sleek black outfit and high boots, exuding her bold choice

Sleek black look

Image source- shrutzhaasan

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya takes black as a new trend with a black mini bodycon dress adding a bold look in bright red lipstick

Mini bodycon look 

Image source- shrutzhaasan

The Indian actress and singer dons a black saree with a silver detailing border paired with a strapless long blouse and silver embellishments

Stunning black saree

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Shruti Hasaan took her formal look to a whole new level by pairing it up thin strap inner and cool chains

Bossy chic look

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Dazzled up all in a golden and black outfit, Shruti Hasaan slays in a stunning co-ord set complementing her look with a ponytail

Dazzling co-ord set

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Over-sized formal ensemlbe

The Odiyamma singer dons a formal look with an over-sized blazer over a white shirt, finishing her look with cool and rocking embellishments

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Shruti Hasaan gave a classy touch to her look with a V-neck blouse with black flower detailing and harem-style bottoms

Elegant black look

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Steped out all glammed up, Shruti Hasaan slays a black leather bottom with a net sleeves crop top

Casual Black outfit

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Shruti Hassan's glamorous look in a one-sided shoulder black velvet dress made fans go crazy

Glamorous velvet dress

Image source- shrutzhaasan

Shruti Hasaan shows her love for black in a stunning black gown with a draping style at the bottom

Draped style patter

