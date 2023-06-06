Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 06, 2023

10 sizzling looks of Tejasswi Prakash 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

Tejasswi has always impressed with her flawless makeup, but this  clean makeup look is summer goals

 The subtle sizzle 

The Naagin fame is no stranger to the world of boldness, be it accepting challenging roles or pulling off exciting outfits

The bold black

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Pehredaar Piya Ki protagonist has shown her fun and energizing side with this pastel pink ensemble

The glistening Barbie 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Karn Sangini actress looked absolutely enchanting in a casual yet crisp piece

 The summer beauty 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Bigg Boss winner knows how to raise the heat and sizzle the screens this summer

 The hot and happening red

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant has effortlessly put together the boss babe look

The boss babe 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya heroine pulls off unorthodox looks with ease

The pastel flow 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka protagonist has captured the attention of the internet with this splendid blank-and-white ensemble

The black-and-white maze 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re debutant continues to amaze her fans with different roles and novel distinctive style

The magnetic blue 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account 

The Swaragini fame is no stranger to rocking ethnic, traditional fits with extreme comfort

The ethnic hues 

