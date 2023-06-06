pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 06, 2023
10 sizzling looks of Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
Tejasswi has always impressed with her flawless makeup, but this clean makeup look is summer goals
The subtle sizzle
The Naagin fame is no stranger to the world of boldness, be it accepting challenging roles or pulling off exciting outfits
The bold black
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Pehredaar Piya Ki protagonist has shown her fun and energizing side with this pastel pink ensemble
The glistening Barbie
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Karn Sangini actress looked absolutely enchanting in a casual yet crisp piece
The summer beauty
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Bigg Boss winner knows how to raise the heat and sizzle the screens this summer
The hot and happening red
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant has effortlessly put together the boss babe look
The boss babe
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya heroine pulls off unorthodox looks with ease
The pastel flow
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka protagonist has captured the attention of the internet with this splendid blank-and-white ensemble
The black-and-white maze
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re debutant continues to amaze her fans with different roles and novel distinctive style
The magnetic blue
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram account
The Swaragini fame is no stranger to rocking ethnic, traditional fits with extreme comfort
The ethnic hues
