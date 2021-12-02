10 stellar looks of dakota jonhson
HOLLYWOOD
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 07, 2021
bodycon gown
For The Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021, Dakota Johnson looked Stellar in Schiaparelli's halter neck gown featuring a gold neck chain
(Image : Getty Images)
corset top
She paired her lace corset with leather pants for the premiere of The Lost Daughter in NYC
(Image : Getty Images)
gucci girl
She's in full chic mode as always and Kate Young, the fashion stylist knows exactly when to accentuate this spirit of the 32-year-old actress
(Image : Getty Images)
shimmery dress
Johnson looked ravishing in her sparkly nude colour bejewelled dress from Gucci
(Image : Getty Images)
velvet for the win
The actress picked out an elegant velvet black dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruffle cap sleeves and looked stunning in it
(Image : Getty Images)
all black pantsuit
During the photocall premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota opted for a black pantsuit that meant business
(Image : Getty Images)
ball gown
Dakota looked no less than a princess in a black ball gown in this picture. The strapless couture Dior gown featured a structured corset bodice that opened into layers of tulle as the skirt
(Image : Getty Images)
audrey hepburn vibes
At the amfAR Gala, Dakota amped up the plain black dress with her sleek style
(Image : Getty Images)
date night style
The simple, plain yet pretty Versace dress with gold button-downs in the front, thigh-slit and off-the-shoulder straps looked dashing on her
(Image : Getty Images)
lace dress
She looked angelic in this white strapless flowy dress
(Image : Getty Images)
