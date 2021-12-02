10 stellar looks of dakota jonhson

DEC 07, 2021

bodycon gown

For The Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021, Dakota Johnson looked Stellar in Schiaparelli's halter neck gown featuring a gold neck chain

(Image : Getty Images)

corset top

She paired her lace corset with leather pants for the premiere of The Lost Daughter in NYC

(Image : Getty Images)

gucci girl

She's in full chic mode as always and Kate Young, the fashion stylist knows exactly when to accentuate this spirit of the 32-year-old actress

(Image : Getty Images)

shimmery dress

Johnson looked ravishing in her sparkly nude colour bejewelled dress from Gucci

(Image : Getty Images)

velvet for the win

The actress picked out an elegant velvet black dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruffle cap sleeves and looked stunning in it

(Image : Getty Images)

all black pantsuit

During the photocall premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota opted for a black pantsuit that meant business

(Image : Getty Images)

ball gown

Dakota looked no less than a princess in a black ball gown in this picture. The strapless couture Dior gown featured a structured corset bodice that opened into layers of tulle as the skirt

(Image : Getty Images)

audrey hepburn vibes

At the amfAR Gala, Dakota amped up the plain black dress with her sleek style

(Image : Getty Images)

date night style

The simple, plain yet pretty Versace dress with gold button-downs in the front, thigh-slit and off-the-shoulder straps looked dashing on her

(Image : Getty Images)

lace dress

She looked angelic in this white strapless flowy dress

(Image : Getty Images)

