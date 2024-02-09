pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
10-step eyebrow tutorial
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Look at your natural brow shape and decide if you want to maintain it or make any changes
Determine your brow shape
Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram
Invest in good quality eyebrow tools such as an angled brush, spoolie brush, and eyebrow pencil or powder
Use the right tools
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Use a spoolie brush to brush your eyebrows upward; this helps you see their natural shape and any sparse areas
Brush your brows
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas, following the natural shape of your brows
Fill in the gaps
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Define the bottom edge of your brows by creating a clean line with the pencil or powder
Bottom line the eyebrows
Image: Jiya Shankar Instagram
Create definition
Use short, feathery strokes to mimic the look of real hair when filling in your brows; this creates a more natural appearance
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Use a spoolie brush to blend the eyebrow product; this helps to soften any harsh lines and create a more seamless look
Blend and soften
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Use a concealer or highlighter to clean up any stray hairs or define the shape of your brows
Clean up stray hairs
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Use a clear or tinted brow gel to set your brows in place and keep them looking neat throughout the day
Set your brows
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Use a small angled brush and some brow powder to softly fill in the tail-end of your brows; this adds definition and shape
Enhance the tail-end
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.