Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

10-step eyebrow tutorial

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Look at your natural brow shape and decide if you want to maintain it or make any changes

Determine your brow shape

Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram

Invest in good quality eyebrow tools such as an angled brush, spoolie brush, and eyebrow pencil or powder

Use the right tools

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Use a spoolie brush to brush your eyebrows upward; this helps you see their natural shape and any sparse areas

Brush your brows

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Use an eyebrow pencil or powder to fill in any sparse areas, following the natural shape of your brows

Fill in the gaps

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram

Define the bottom edge of your brows by creating a clean line with the pencil or powder

Bottom line the eyebrows 

Image: Jiya Shankar Instagram 

Create definition

Use short, feathery strokes to mimic the look of real hair when filling in your brows; this creates a more natural appearance

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Use a spoolie brush to blend the eyebrow product; this helps to soften any harsh lines and create a more seamless look

Blend and soften

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Use a concealer or highlighter to clean up any stray hairs or define the shape of your brows

Clean up stray hairs

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Use a clear or tinted brow gel to set your brows in place and keep them looking neat throughout the day

Set your brows

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

Use a small angled brush and some brow powder to softly fill in the tail-end of your brows; this adds definition and shape

Enhance the tail-end

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here