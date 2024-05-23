Heading 3
10 Striking Looks Of Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma looked jaw-dropping in a black two-piece outfit
Turning Heads
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sharma looked stunning in a statement-making black dress with a cut-out around the midriff
Stunner
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her all-black look featuring a pair of satin pants and a close-neck black top is on point
On Fleek
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Looking exquisite as always, Anushka donned a cerise pink narrow pin-tucked kurta and a sheer dupatta with floral embroidery
Pretty In Pink
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress left us star-struck at her flawless look in a purple Toni Maticevski outfit
Stunner
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sure, this blue denim cut-out jumpsuit with a belt circling the waist looks edgy, but incorporating unexpected details is just the way to make it look cooler
Cut-out jumpsuit
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Style Statement
Anushka looked ravishing in a form-fitting black gown with ruffle details
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is a sight to behold in this Marmar Halim dress
Gorgeous
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka brought the right amount of glam in a chic yellow dress
Hello Beautiful
Image: Allia Al Rufai instagram
Her brocade green kurta set was equal parts dressy and elegant, making for a beautiful festive pick
Classic In Brocade Green
