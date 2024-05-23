Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

may 23, 2024

10 Striking Looks Of Anushka Sharma 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma looked jaw-dropping in a black two-piece outfit 

Turning Heads

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sharma looked stunning in a statement-making black dress with a cut-out around the midriff

Stunner

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her all-black look featuring a pair of satin pants and a close-neck black top is on point

On Fleek 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Looking exquisite as always, Anushka donned a cerise pink narrow pin-tucked kurta and a sheer dupatta with floral embroidery

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress left us star-struck at her flawless look in a purple Toni Maticevski outfit

Stunner

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sure, this blue denim cut-out jumpsuit with a belt circling the waist looks edgy, but incorporating unexpected details is just the way to make it look cooler

Cut-out jumpsuit

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Style Statement 

Anushka looked ravishing in a form-fitting black gown with ruffle details

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is a sight to behold in this Marmar Halim dress

Gorgeous 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka brought the right amount of glam in a chic yellow dress 

Hello Beautiful

Image: Allia Al Rufai instagram

Her brocade green kurta set was equal parts dressy and elegant, making for a beautiful festive pick

Classic In Brocade Green 

