sept 25, 2021
10 Stunning Ethnic Looks of Pooja Hegde
Pooja looks stunning in this mango leaf-printed ruffled saree by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with an embroidered cut-sleeve blouse decked with mirror work
Decked in a subtle embroidered sharara, the diva looked elegant as she paired it with chandbalis
The actress looks enthralling in this black and white lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace
Pooja looks like a dream come true in this Manish Malhotra saree embossed with floral embroidery. She teamed it up with a sleeveless yellow blouse and encrusted jhumkas
This makes our hearts skip a beat! She looks ravishing in a red Shantanu & Nikhil bridal wear lehenga styled with a diamond necklace
The star looks as elegant as ever in this black velvet lehenga featuring a swirling embroidered blouse. She amped up her look with matching earrings
The diva looks absolutely regal in this silver silk saree paired with a matching blouse and statement earrings. She tied her hair in a middle-parted bun and accessorised it with white gajras
The stunner looks drop-dead gorgeous in this bright orange bejeweled lehenga teamed up with a strappy blouse
Here, the actress donned a yellow organza lehenga set by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She rounded off the look with a matching satin blouse and dupatta
The Maharshi actress looks ethereal in this beige-embellished lehenga styled with a plunging neckline blouse
