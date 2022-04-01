FASHION 

Neenaz Akhtar

APR 01, 2022

Heading 3

10 Stunning Gowns From The Oscars 2022

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty Images

Billie dropped one of the most dramatic looks on the red carpet as stepped out in an off-shoulder black ruffle Gucci gown that came with a floor-sweeping long train

Nicole looked stunning as always in a grey column dress with a strapless neckline and an exaggerated puffy attachment at the waist

Image: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Meghan made her Oscar debut in a stunning ensemble designed by ace Indian atelier Gaurav Gupta

Thee Stallion

Image: Getty Images

Zoe channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars 2022 red carpet by sporting a pink YSL strapless column-style gown

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Image: Getty Images 

Jennifer looked pretty in a blood-red Brandon Maxwell column-style gown

Garner

Image: Getty Images

Mila looked ethereal in a Zuhair Murad champagne pink one-shoulder gown that featured a floor-sweeping train

Mila Kunis

Image: Getty Images

At the Oscars Viewing Party, Lady Gaga turned heads in a yellow strapless gown from Rodarte that she teamed with a diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings

Lady Gaga

Image: Getty Images

Penelope looked stunning as she posed in a Chanel halter ball gown, with ruched details at the waist

Penelope Cruz

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain stepped onto the red carpet in a whimsical Gucci gown with a sequined bronze plunging neckline and ornate floral embellishments along the hem

Jessica Chastain

Image: Getty Images

Sophie looked gorgeous in a bright red gown with full-sleeves and a closed neckline

Sophie Turner

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jeeva and Aparna's exotic beach vacay

Click Here