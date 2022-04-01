FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 01, 2022
10 Stunning Gowns From The Oscars 2022
Billie Eilish
Image: Getty Images
Billie dropped one of the most dramatic looks on the red carpet as stepped out in an off-shoulder black ruffle Gucci gown that came with a floor-sweeping long train
Nicole looked stunning as always in a grey column dress with a strapless neckline and an exaggerated puffy attachment at the waist
Image: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Meghan made her Oscar debut in a stunning ensemble designed by ace Indian atelier Gaurav Gupta
Thee Stallion
Image: Getty Images
Zoe channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars 2022 red carpet by sporting a pink YSL strapless column-style gown
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer looked pretty in a blood-red Brandon Maxwell column-style gown
Garner
Image: Getty Images
Mila looked ethereal in a Zuhair Murad champagne pink one-shoulder gown that featured a floor-sweeping train
Mila Kunis
Image: Getty Images
At the Oscars Viewing Party, Lady Gaga turned heads in a yellow strapless gown from Rodarte that she teamed with a diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings
Lady Gaga
Image: Getty Images
Penelope looked stunning as she posed in a Chanel halter ball gown, with ruched details at the waist
Penelope Cruz
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain stepped onto the red carpet in a whimsical Gucci gown with a sequined bronze plunging neckline and ornate floral embellishments along the hem
Jessica Chastain
Image: Getty Images
Sophie looked gorgeous in a bright red gown with full-sleeves and a closed neckline
Sophie Turner
