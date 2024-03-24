Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Fashion

MARCH 24, 2024

10 Stunning looks of Mira Rajput Kapoor

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Mira Rajput Kapoor stuns in a multicolor saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and exquisite gem jewelry, epitomizing timeless elegance and grace

 Desi with Modern Tadka

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Mesmerizing in a yellow-golden lehenga, complemented by a sleeveless, backless blouse, exuding a radiant aura of sophistication and allure

 Sophistication and Allure

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Wrapped in a gorgeous red saree with intricate mirror work along the border, she emanates an aura of timeless beauty and regal charm

 Timeless Beauty

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Stepping out in a sleek black bodycon sleeveless dress, she exudes confidence and effortless style

 Effortless Style

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Dazzling in the iconic 'Nyra' set, paired flawlessly as she elevates elegance with every step, accentuated by a beautiful necklace set

Flawless

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Playful Twist

Radiant in an off-shoulder one-piece dress blending sleek black with vibrant green hues, she embodies chic sophistication with a playful twist

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Graceful and authentic, she captivates in a vibrant red chikankari kurta, perfectly paired with pristine white pants, exuding timeless elegance and undeniable charm

  Chikankari Girl

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

The combination of a chic blue off-shoulder top with flowing white bottoms creates a striking harmony of elegance and allure

An Enchanting Ensemble

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Embracing the essence of timeless Indian attire with a modern twist, she exudes sophistication and grace with every step, a true epitome of contemporary elegance

 Desi Twist

Image source- Mira Rajput Kapoor IG

Dazzling in a golden Indian dress adorned with intricate leafy embroidery, she epitomizes elegance, exuding a mesmerizing aura

Mesmerizing Aura

