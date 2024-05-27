Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

may 27, 2024

10 Stunning looks of Suhana Khan 

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram

Suhana Khan enhanced her glamour quotient by donning a Parisian blue, pre-draped saree complemented with a cap-sleeved blouse adorned with acrylic flowers and crystals

Graceful 

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram 

Suhana effortlessly stands out in a maroon gown intricately detailed with skeletal flower motifs and ceramic beads

Glamor 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The young starlet shines in a golden sheer saree paired with a strappy blouse, radiating elegance

Gorgeous 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana showcases her flair for breezy fashion in a simple yet elegant white midi dress

Breezy Look

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looks picture-perfect in a stunning golden saree by Manish Malhotra, embodying traditional glamour

Desi Glam

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana elevates desi glam in a beige-hued saree featuring a feathered drape, making a striking statement

Stunner 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Oomph Factor

Suhana exudes charm and confidence in an orange one-shoulder dress, turning heads with her bold choice

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

In a red saree with subtle detailing, Suhana showcases her timeless beauty, reminiscent of classic Bollywood style 

Classic Shades 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looked ravishing in an animal-print slip dress 

Sensuous 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana keeps it chic and casual, pairing a spaghetti top with a blue denim skirt and an oversized shirt for a laid-back yet stylish ensemble

Going casual

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here