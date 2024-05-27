Heading 3
10 Stunning looks of Suhana Khan
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock Instagram
Suhana Khan enhanced her glamour quotient by donning a Parisian blue, pre-draped saree complemented with a cap-sleeved blouse adorned with acrylic flowers and crystals
Graceful
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
Suhana effortlessly stands out in a maroon gown intricately detailed with skeletal flower motifs and ceramic beads
Glamor
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The young starlet shines in a golden sheer saree paired with a strappy blouse, radiating elegance
Gorgeous
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana showcases her flair for breezy fashion in a simple yet elegant white midi dress
Breezy Look
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looks picture-perfect in a stunning golden saree by Manish Malhotra, embodying traditional glamour
Desi Glam
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana elevates desi glam in a beige-hued saree featuring a feathered drape, making a striking statement
Stunner
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Oomph Factor
Suhana exudes charm and confidence in an orange one-shoulder dress, turning heads with her bold choice
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
In a red saree with subtle detailing, Suhana showcases her timeless beauty, reminiscent of classic Bollywood style
Classic Shades
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She looked ravishing in an animal-print slip dress
Sensuous
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana keeps it chic and casual, pairing a spaghetti top with a blue denim skirt and an oversized shirt for a laid-back yet stylish ensemble
Going casual
