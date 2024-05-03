Heading 3

MAY 03, 2024

10 Stunning Traditional Outfits Of Shivangi Joshi

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

Shivangi looked like an angel in this gorgeous white fit; her simple lehenga was topped with stunningly embellished and a frill-adorned apparel that enhanced the look! 

What a graceful look! Joshi opted for a red and yellow silk saree that looked extremely elegant! 

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

The telly star’s silver lehenga look is a perfect attire for traditional affairs; she complemented her look with a lavender-hued organza dupatta and an opulent-looking choker 

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opted for an intricately embroidered saree that made her look like a classic beauty! 

Photography: Instagram@sagarfilms194

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

She looked mesmerizing in this blue-gray-hued lehenga; her mirror-adorned blouse was the star apparel of the stunning look! 

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

The diva opted for a green flowy and light anarkali suit that looked extremely classy yet comfortable! 

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

Shivangi’s blue floral printed saree looks ravishing; she paired it with a matching blouse that went well with her summer-inspired ensemble 

Photography: Instagram@haroon_ali15

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

Joshi’s multicolored floral saree is indeed a must-have apparel in every desi girl’s wardrobe! 

Photography: Instagram@kvinayak11

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

The Barsatein actor donned a trypan blue traditional drape and paired it with a golden blouse 

Photography: Instagram@kvinayak11

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

An Orange embellished lehenga is a perfect pick to slay in the wedding season! 

Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18

