MAY 03, 2024
10 Stunning Traditional Outfits Of Shivangi Joshi
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
Shivangi looked like an angel in this gorgeous white fit; her simple lehenga was topped with stunningly embellished and a frill-adorned apparel that enhanced the look!
1
What a graceful look! Joshi opted for a red and yellow silk saree that looked extremely elegant!
2
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
The telly star’s silver lehenga look is a perfect attire for traditional affairs; she complemented her look with a lavender-hued organza dupatta and an opulent-looking choker
3
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opted for an intricately embroidered saree that made her look like a classic beauty!
4
Photography: Instagram@sagarfilms194
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
She looked mesmerizing in this blue-gray-hued lehenga; her mirror-adorned blouse was the star apparel of the stunning look!
5
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
The diva opted for a green flowy and light anarkali suit that looked extremely classy yet comfortable!
6
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
7
Shivangi’s blue floral printed saree looks ravishing; she paired it with a matching blouse that went well with her summer-inspired ensemble
Photography: Instagram@haroon_ali15
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
Joshi’s multicolored floral saree is indeed a must-have apparel in every desi girl’s wardrobe!
8
Photography: Instagram@kvinayak11
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
The Barsatein actor donned a trypan blue traditional drape and paired it with a golden blouse
9
Photography: Instagram@kvinayak11
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
An Orange embellished lehenga is a perfect pick to slay in the wedding season!
10
Image source: Instagram@shivangijoshi18
