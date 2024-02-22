pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 Styling tips for thin body men
Image source- Freepik
Steer clear of stripes, which can make slim guys look even skinnier; try checks or florals for a stylish twist
Avoid Stripes
Image source- Freepik
Skip overly tight clothes that highlight your slim frame; opt for cuts that add width for comfort and balance
Say No to Super Tight Outfits
Image source- Freepik
Style your look by adding layers like scarves and jackets, creating a fuller and charming appearance
Layer Up with Style
Image source- Freepik
Choose outfits with large patterns to create the illusion of more bulk, but avoid mixing patterns for a balanced style
Go for Bold Patterns
Image source- Freepik
Pick lighter colors such as light blue and khaki to add visual weight, avoiding dark colors that emphasize slimness
Light Colors for a Fuller Look
Image source- Freepik
Invisible Layers for Added Bulk
Incorporate invisible layers, like a shirt under a sweater, for extra bulk without discomfort, creating a stylish ensemble
Image source- Freepik
Tuck in your shirt partially with the French tuck to make oversized shirts intentional, emphasizing the waistline for a casual and rugged vibe
Master the French Tuck
Image source- Freepik
Avoid V-neck and henley neck shirts, go for crew neck tees or polo shirts for a more flattering appearance
Steer Clear of V Neck and Henley Neck
Image source- Freepik
Cuffing sleeves gives a rugged, masculine vibe, making arms appear shorter and more muscular for a trendy look
Cuff Your Sleeves for Style
Image source- Freepik
Choose small accessories like skinny ties and narrow sunglasses to complement your slim physique without overwhelming your overall look
Accessorize with Subtle Pieces
