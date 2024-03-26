pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 26, 2024
10 Styling tips to hide belly fat
Image source- Freepik
Choose loose-fitting clothes in dark or single colors to create a more flattering and slimming appearance
Opt for loose clothes
Image source- Freepik
Select clothes with vertical stripes to give the illusion of height, so opt for narrow and frequent stripes
Go for vertical stripes clothes
Image source- Freepik
Divert attention from the belly by showcasing other parts like legs with simple yet amazing clothes
Highlight different body parts
Image source- Freepik
Opt for dresses slightly longer than the knee, favoring straight cuts or high waisted style to conceal the belly area
Choose longer dresses
Image source- Freepik
Incorporate one-color blouses and shirts for a versatile wardrobe, adding patterns thoughtfully for a playful touch
Opt One-color blouses and shirts
Image source- Freepik
Loose tops and tunics
Select-loose fitting tops, t-shirts and tunics to conceal the belly without exaggerating the size
Image source- Freepik
Opt for high-waist pants to create a smooth line from waist to hips, choosing classic black or dark pants
Prioritize high-waist pants
Image source- Freepik
Avoid low-waist jeans and choose straight high-waist jeans, being mindful of belt size to avoid drawing attention to the belly
Avoid low-waist pants
Image source- Freepik
Choose outfits like pencil skirts in dark colors or thick fabrics, paired with high-heeled shoes
Opt for flattering skirts
Image source- Freepik
Include cardigans in your wardrobe as a versatile piece that pairs well with various bottoms
Include the versatility of cardigans
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.