Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 26, 2024

10 Styling tips to hide belly fat

Image source- Freepik

Choose loose-fitting clothes in dark or single colors to create a more flattering and slimming appearance

Opt for loose clothes

Image source- Freepik

Select clothes with vertical stripes to give the illusion of height, so opt for narrow and frequent stripes

Go for vertical stripes clothes

Image source- Freepik

Divert attention from the belly by showcasing other parts like legs with simple yet amazing clothes

Highlight different body parts

Image source- Freepik

Opt for dresses slightly longer than the knee, favoring straight cuts or high waisted style to conceal the belly area

Choose longer dresses

Image source- Freepik

Incorporate one-color blouses and shirts for a versatile wardrobe, adding patterns thoughtfully for a playful touch

Opt One-color blouses and shirts

Image source- Freepik

Loose tops and tunics

Select-loose fitting tops, t-shirts and tunics to conceal the belly without exaggerating the size

Image source- Freepik

Opt for high-waist pants to create a smooth line from waist to hips, choosing classic black or dark pants

Prioritize high-waist pants

Image source- Freepik

Avoid low-waist jeans and choose straight high-waist jeans, being mindful of belt size to avoid drawing attention to the belly

Avoid low-waist pants

Image source- Freepik

Choose outfits like pencil skirts in dark colors or thick fabrics, paired with high-heeled shoes 

Opt for flattering skirts

Image source- Freepik

Include cardigans in your wardrobe as a versatile piece that pairs well with various bottoms

Include the versatility of cardigans

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here