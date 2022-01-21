Fashion
P R Gayathri
Jan 21, 2022
10 Stylish looks of Siddhant Chaturvedi
Uber Cool Man
Siddhant Chaturvedi manages to strike a perfect balance between casual and formal style when needed with his offbeat fashion choices
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Siddhant dressed up with all of his suaveness in Kanika Goyal Label’s pastel cyan green denim combo that featured a warm shacket
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Shacket Style
Gully Boy
This colourful hand-painted shirt and joggers from Norblack Norwhite worth around Rs 19,000 gave us gully boy vibes!
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Pantsuit Style
No matter what the season’s wardrobe may yearn for, a pantsuit stays a classic. Look at those cargo-pants style pockets, too cool, isn’t it?
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor looked all handsome in Shantanu & Nikhil's embroidered asymmetrical kurta paired with black denim pants
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Asymmetric Kurta
The suede suit set from Paul Smith looked suave on him and complemented perfectly with a Zara turtle-neck tee and Pelle Santino suede shoes
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Monochrome Look
Streetcore LookCool Coordinates
This digitally-printed cotton twill number boasts of colours and helped to finish off his look with a tee, Zara’s jogger pants and white sneakers
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
A printed boho shirt styled with white rolled-up pants made him look charming
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Vacay Style
The Ballia-born star donned a black graphic printed hoodie from Huemn which he wore with white loose-fitted pants that bore dual pockets
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Hoodie Style
Tone on tone dressing is not a trend that just girls love. The actor also aced the look by experimenting with a lavender tee and velvet ribbed pants
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Very Peri Look
