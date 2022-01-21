Fashion

P R Gayathri

Jan 21, 2022

10 Stylish looks of Siddhant Chaturvedi

Uber Cool Man

Siddhant Chaturvedi manages to strike a perfect balance between casual and formal style when needed with his offbeat fashion choices

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Siddhant dressed up with all of his suaveness in Kanika Goyal Label’s pastel cyan green denim combo that featured a warm shacket

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Shacket Style

Gully Boy

This colourful hand-painted shirt and joggers from Norblack Norwhite worth around Rs 19,000 gave us gully boy vibes!

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Pantsuit Style

No matter what the season’s wardrobe may yearn for, a pantsuit stays a classic. Look at those cargo-pants style pockets, too cool, isn’t it?

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor looked all handsome in Shantanu & Nikhil's embroidered asymmetrical kurta paired with black denim pants

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Asymmetric Kurta

The suede suit set from Paul Smith looked suave on him and complemented perfectly with a Zara turtle-neck tee and Pelle Santino suede shoes

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Monochrome Look

Streetcore LookCool Coordinates

This digitally-printed cotton twill number boasts of colours and helped to finish off his look with a tee, Zara’s jogger pants and white sneakers

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

A printed boho shirt styled with white rolled-up pants made him look charming

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Vacay Style

The Ballia-born star donned a black graphic printed hoodie from Huemn which he wore with white loose-fitted pants that bore dual pockets

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Hoodie Style

Tone on tone dressing is not a trend that just girls love. The actor also aced the look by experimenting with a lavender tee and velvet ribbed pants

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Very Peri Look

