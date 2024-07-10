Heading 3
pinkvilla
Sanjukta Choudhury
Fashion
july 10, 2024
10 stylish outfit ideas for your weekend getaway
Image: Freepik
White tee with high-waisted jeans, statement necklace, and comfy sneakers
Casual Chic
Flowy maxi dress with floral prints, wide-brimmed hat, and strappy sandals
Boho Vibes
Image: Freepik
Athleisure look with leggings cropped hoodie, and stylish trainers
Sporty Comfort
Image: Freepik
Denim jacket with matching jeans, basic tee, and ankle boots
Denim on Denim
Image: Freepik
Long flowy dress with delicate jewelry, handbag, and ballet flats
Effortless Elegance
Image: Freepik
Beach Ready
Lightweight sundress, flip-flops, and a straw hat
Image: Freepik
Layered Look
Chic blazer or jacket over a shirt, paired with plain jeans, and ankle boots
Image: Freepik
Cargo pants with a graphic tee, bomber jacket, and chunky sneakers
Urban Explorer
Image: Freepik
Little black dress, statement earrings, and heels
Night Out
Image: Freepik
Chic top with tailored shorts or capris, loafers, and a tote bag
Laid-back Luxe
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.