Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 16, 2024

10 stylish outfits inspired by Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor looks all dazzled up in a vintage polka dots style with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves crop top paired with side cut skirt

 Vintage polka dots 

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor looks all fresh as a daisy in a yellow cutout mini dress, complementing her look with beachy waves and round yellow earrings

Fresh daisy look

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor slays her short, casual purple dress with long sleeves and a knot in the middle, finishing her look with open hair and white belly heels

 Purple casual chic 

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor slayed her bossy three-piece look with a maroon color blouse and skirt paired perfectly with a red blazer

Bossy three-piece look

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor rocked her all-white look with tank tops paired with white pants, adding an extra touch with a white hat

 All-white summer vibes

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Red corset glam

Niti Taylor rocked her printed red co-ord set dress with a healthy puffy sleeves and drape style skirt, complementing her look with a beautiful smile

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Effortless white and green combo

Niti Taylor effortlessly slayed in a white and green co-ord set with folding sleeves and trousers, with a touch of casual sneakers and a hat 

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor blends comfort with style in a blue V-neckline sleeveless blouse and skirt, leaving her hair all open with a touch of flower

Blue V-neckline look

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor looks cute in a soft pink floral mini-dress with one-side shoulder sleeves, exuding an effortless cool vibe

Pink floral look

Image: nititaylor Instagram

Niti Taylor shines in a green floral dress with half-puffed sleeves and a knot in the middle, finishing her look with same print hairband

 Green floral charm

Image: nititaylor Instagram

