Niti Taylor looks all fresh as a daisy in a yellow cutout mini dress, complementing her look with beachy waves and round yellow earrings
Fresh daisy look
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Niti Taylor slays her short, casual purple dress with long sleeves and a knot in the middle, finishing her look with open hair and white belly heels
Purple casual chic
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Niti Taylor slayed her bossy three-piece look with a maroon color blouse and skirt paired perfectly with a red blazer
Bossy three-piece look
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Niti Taylor rocked her all-white look with tank tops paired with white pants, adding an extra touch with a white hat
All-white summer vibes
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Red corset glam
Niti Taylor rocked her printed red co-ord set dress with a healthy puffy sleeves and drape style skirt, complementing her look with a beautiful smile
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Effortless white and green combo
Niti Taylor effortlessly slayed in a white and green co-ord set with folding sleeves and trousers, with a touch of casual sneakers and a hat
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Niti Taylor blends comfort with style in a blue V-neckline sleeveless blouse and skirt, leaving her hair all open with a touch of flower
Blue V-neckline look
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Niti Taylor looks cute in a soft pink floral mini-dress with one-side shoulder sleeves, exuding an effortless cool vibe
Pink floral look
Image: nititaylor Instagram
Niti Taylor shines in a green floral dress with half-puffed sleeves and a knot in the middle, finishing her look with same print hairband
Green floral charm
Image: nititaylor Instagram
