pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 Stylish outfits of Anushka Sharma
Image source- anushkasharma
Anushka stuns in a strapless blush pink top elegantly paired with shimmering sequined pants. The soft color beautifully complements her complexion
Pink Glam
Image source- anushkasharma
Channeling grace, Anushka dons an off-shoulder white gown with intricate floral accents. Her classic bun finishes the angelic look
Classy in white
Image source- anushkasharma
Turning heads in a strappy mustard maxi dress, Anushka emits cheerful, summery vibes. The tie-back cutout shows just enough skin
Sunshine Yellow
Image source- anushkasharma
Oozing confidence, Anushka commands attention in a black satin blouse and long skirt with a dramatic thigh-high slit. A striking collar-style neckpiece polishes off her sharp look
Bold Black Look
Image source- anushkasharma
Anushka proves purple reigns supreme in this regal one-shoulder gown. With a subtle front slit and curve-hugging silhouette, she looks utterly majestic
Purple Elegance
Image source- anushkasharma
Summer Vibes in Yellow
Capturing summer's bright spirit, Anushka stuns in a pastel yellow set cleverly detailed with embroidered accents. Tiny gold earrings let the sunshine-hued outfit shine
Image source- anushkasharma
Flaunting serious appeal, Anushka sizzles in a sultry black cut-out gown. With strategic sheer paneling, she thrills fans with this provocative choice
Hot in Black
Image source- anushkasharma
Anushka sparks major fashion envy in a high-slit metallic cocktail dress. Devoid of accessories, all eyes fixate on her scene-stealing frock
Shiny Metallic Style
Image source- anushkasharma
Epitomizing grace, Anushka looks lovely in this cream-draped dress with bishop sleeves. Simple yet luxurious pearl earrings complete the refined aesthetic
Graceful Cream-Beige
Image source- anushkasharma
Anushka charms in a white puff sleeve mini dress. With endless legs on display, she embodies casual glamour from head to toe
White Mini Dress Chic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.