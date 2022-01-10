Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 10, 2022

10 Stylish ways to wear leather bottoms

Fashion

Sweatshirt And Leggings

Katrina’s black hooded sweatshirt paired with black faux leather leggings is a perfect winter-ready way to include leather in your wardrobe

Video: Pinkvilla instagram

Statement Blouse With Leggings

Deepika Padukone wore her patent black leather leggings with a statement red top and showed us how to keep things glamorous for a special occasion

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Denim Twist

Deepika gave a casual twist to her latex leggings by pairing them with an acid-wash denim coat and leather heeled boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Sheer Top And Leggings Combo

Alaya F in high-waist cropped leggings and a sheer top with a bralette is a muse for all the party-goers!

Image: Pinkvilla

Sexy And Sophisticated

Malaika Arora kept things sophisticated yet sexy in paper-bag waist bottoms and a white varsity coat

Image: Pinkvilla

Bright Colours

Malaika then paired her red leggings with a multi-coloured sweater and beige boots for her airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

Unconventional Style

For Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2020 fashion show, Sophie Turner chose to wear an unconventional red leather leggings with a black and white vintage print top

Image: Getty Images

Stylish As Hell

Hailey Beiber upped the style quotient in skin-tight latex leggings and a black and white polka dot blouse beneath a motorcycle leather black jacket

Image: Getty images

Metallic Power

Kareena Kapoor took things up a notch in a black crop top, a metallic gold jacket and skinny-fit leggings

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic Style

Anushka Sharma styled her staple black leggings with a comfy grey tee making for a simple and chic airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

