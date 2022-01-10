Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 10, 2022
10 Stylish ways to wear leather bottoms
Fashion
Sweatshirt And Leggings
Katrina’s black hooded sweatshirt paired with black faux leather leggings is a perfect winter-ready way to include leather in your wardrobe
Video: Pinkvilla instagram
Statement Blouse With Leggings
Deepika Padukone wore her patent black leather leggings with a statement red top and showed us how to keep things glamorous for a special occasion
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Denim Twist
Deepika gave a casual twist to her latex leggings by pairing them with an acid-wash denim coat and leather heeled boots
Image: Pinkvilla
Sheer Top And Leggings Combo
Alaya F in high-waist cropped leggings and a sheer top with a bralette is a muse for all the party-goers!
Image: Pinkvilla
Sexy And Sophisticated
Malaika Arora kept things sophisticated yet sexy in paper-bag waist bottoms and a white varsity coat
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright Colours
Malaika then paired her red leggings with a multi-coloured sweater and beige boots for her airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
Unconventional Style
For Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2020 fashion show, Sophie Turner chose to wear an unconventional red leather leggings with a black and white vintage print top
Image: Getty Images
Stylish As Hell
Hailey Beiber upped the style quotient in skin-tight latex leggings and a black and white polka dot blouse beneath a motorcycle leather black jacket
Image: Getty images
Metallic Power
Kareena Kapoor took things up a notch in a black crop top, a metallic gold jacket and skinny-fit leggings
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic Style
Anushka Sharma styled her staple black leggings with a comfy grey tee making for a simple and chic airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
