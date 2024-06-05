Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 5, 2024

10 Summer Outfits ft Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi nailed her green-coloured two-piece co-ord set, with a soft curls hairdo, making her bloom this summer season

Two-piece co-ord set

Image: shivangijoshi18

The actress, who was last seen in Barsatein, looks stunning in her yellow and pink cut-out shirt dress, complementing it with a messy ponytail

Shirt dress

Image: shivangijoshi18

Our favorite Naira is slaying her cool look with cargo pants and thin strapped top with side zip

Cool in cargo

Image: shivangijoshi18

Shivangi Joshi looks drop-dead gorgeous in her casual backless one-piece  with V neck, and open-hair

Multi-colored one-piece

Image: shivangijoshi18

The actress looks amazingly beautiful in her floral print dress, bun, and minimal accessories 

Floral charm

Image: shivangijoshi18

Baby doll look

The YRKKH actress looks like a doll in cute mini dress, with a hair bow, and accessories

Image: shivangijoshi18

Cute white elegance

We just can’t take our eyes off Shivangi Joshi’s cute white mini dress, white heels, and half-tied hair

Image: shivangijoshi18

Shivangi Joshi looks extremely gorgeous in this multi-colored long dress to perfectly pull off a summer outfit

Casual style

Image: shivangijoshi18

Shivangi keeps it casual in her beachy vacation with a net white mini dress and messy bun

Easy Breezy

Image: shivangijoshi18

The TV actress looks adorable in her thin strap co-ord sets and complements her look with bun

Strap co-ord set

Image: shivangijoshi18

