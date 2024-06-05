Heading 3
JUNE 5, 2024
10 Summer Outfits ft Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi nailed her green-coloured two-piece co-ord set, with a soft curls hairdo, making her bloom this summer season
Two-piece co-ord set
Image: shivangijoshi18
The actress, who was last seen in Barsatein, looks stunning in her yellow and pink cut-out shirt dress, complementing it with a messy ponytail
Shirt dress
Image: shivangijoshi18
Our favorite Naira is slaying her cool look with cargo pants and thin strapped top with side zip
Cool in cargo
Image: shivangijoshi18
Shivangi Joshi looks drop-dead gorgeous in her casual backless one-piece with V neck, and open-hair
Multi-colored one-piece
Image: shivangijoshi18
The actress looks amazingly beautiful in her floral print dress, bun, and minimal accessories
Floral charm
Image: shivangijoshi18
Baby doll look
The YRKKH actress looks like a doll in cute mini dress, with a hair bow, and accessories
Image: shivangijoshi18
Cute white elegance
We just can’t take our eyes off Shivangi Joshi’s cute white mini dress, white heels, and half-tied hair
Image: shivangijoshi18
Shivangi Joshi looks extremely gorgeous in this multi-colored long dress to perfectly pull off a summer outfit
Casual style
Image: shivangijoshi18
Shivangi keeps it casual in her beachy vacation with a net white mini dress and messy bun
Easy Breezy
Image: shivangijoshi18
The TV actress looks adorable in her thin strap co-ord sets and complements her look with bun
Strap co-ord set
Image: shivangijoshi18
Image: shivangijoshi18