oct 13, 2021
10 Super stylish looks of Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan sure knows to win all eyes with her chic looks
The star kid who is yet to make her Bollywood debut rocked a muted brown co-ord set for a work trip with her mom
She looked stunning donning a black polka dot mini dress teamed with a Louis Vuitton bag
She likes to keep things simple and classy and we love her sporty look here
Suhana is also a huge fan of bodycon numbers
She picked a maroon ribbed knitted bodycon dress featuring a mock neck and looked amazing in it
Her choice of hue to stand out from her friends was lavender and Suhana totally nailed it
She flaunted her hourglass figure in a flirty olive green bodycon dress
Suhana hopped on the scarf top trend and tweaked it with her classy style twist
Shah Rukh Khan’s dearest daughter can pull off any look with her fabulous sense of style
