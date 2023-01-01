Heading 3

Use foundation sparingly to avoid a cakey or heavy look

Over Applying foundation

Ensure your foundation matches your skin tone

Using the wrong shade of foundation

Properly moisturize and prep your skin before makeup

Skipping skincare

Apply mascara evenly to avoid clumps, and use an eyelash comb to separate lashes if needed

Clumpy mascara

Check for expiration dates on makeup items

Using expired products

Blend makeup well to avoid harsh lines and creases

Not blending properly

Start with a light application and build as needed

Applying too much blush or bronzer

Choose makeup products according to your skin type (e.g., oily, dry, combination)

Ignoring your skin type

Clean your tools regularly to prevent breakouts

Using dirty brushes or sponges

Always remove makeup before bed to prevent skin issues

Neglecting makeup removal

