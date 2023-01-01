pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
NOVEMBER 02 , 2023
10 things to avoid while doing makeup
Use foundation sparingly to avoid a cakey or heavy look
Over Applying foundation
Ensure your foundation matches your skin tone
Using the wrong shade of foundation
Properly moisturize and prep your skin before makeup
Skipping skincare
Apply mascara evenly to avoid clumps, and use an eyelash comb to separate lashes if needed
Clumpy mascara
Check for expiration dates on makeup items
Using expired products
Blend makeup well to avoid harsh lines and creases
Not blending properly
Start with a light application and build as needed
Applying too much blush or bronzer
Choose makeup products according to your skin type (e.g., oily, dry, combination)
Ignoring your skin type
Clean your tools regularly to prevent breakouts
Using dirty brushes or sponges
Always remove makeup before bed to prevent skin issues
Neglecting makeup removal
